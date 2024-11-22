Who is Dashie, aka DashieGames? YouTuber garners attention after appearing on Kai Cenat's stream

Charlie Guzman, aka "DashieGames" (or simply "Dashie"), is the latest content creator to feature in Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 2 event. For those unfamiliar with Dashie, he is a Dominican-American YouTuber, comedian, and musician, best known for his gaming videos, comedic skits, and vlogs.

On his main YouTube channel, Dashie has over 6.28 million followers. Having created the channel in 2011, he is truly one of the 'OGs' in the scene. He also has a secondary channel for his skits called DashieXP, which boasts over 2.82 million subscribers.

Dashie is most notable for playing retro games that were available in Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, etc. He is a fan of classic games such as Super Mario Maker 1 and 2 and Splatoon 1, 2, and 3.

His most-viewed video is a GTA 5 gameplay video titled SO MANY FAILS!! GTAV (CHAOS). This video was uploaded on November 7, 2013, and has garnered over 10 million views to date.

As far as his skit channel is concerned, his most viewed act was the Ghetto Ghost Hunters series. His video GHETTO GHOST HUNTERS 3! has garnered nearly a million views. It was uploaded on October 18, 2022.

Watch: DashieGames' viral cameo in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2

Kai Cenat's stream on November 22, 2024, featured a guest appearance from Dashie. The duo naturally attracted a massive number of viewers, as both have millions of followers.

Cenat said as he began the broadcast:

"Yo, Dashie, before we get into anything, do you know that you are a legend?"

Dashie and Cenat even took to the kitchen for a cooking stream, where the pair attempted to make grilled cheese sandwiches. Despite the simple premise, their antics led to plenty of comic moments.

One highlight was Cenat's hilarious reaction upon discovering that Dashie used string cheese for his sandwich:

How many subscribers does Kai Cenat have currently?

Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 has been a massive success. On day 11, he made history by becoming the highest-subscribed streamer on Twitch, surpassing VTuber Ironmouse's record of 326K set in October 2024.

Currently, on day 21 of his subathon, Kai Cenat has amassed an incredible 491K subscribers. He is on track to extend his record even further and is likely to hit 500K in just a day or two.

Dashie isn't the only big name to join Mafiathon 2. Cenat has also collaborated with other notable figures, including Serena Williams, Coyote Peterson, Chris Brown, and more.

