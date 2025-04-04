Who is eliasn97? Number 1 German Twitch streamer's career explored

Elias Nerlich is a popular live streamer and a former esports player. He goes by "eliasn97" on Twitch and is the number one German-language streamer on this platform as of April 4, 2025, based on his stats over the last 30 days. Nerlich created a YouTube channel in 2017 under the name "Eligella"; however, the first video on it was uploaded in 2019.

Ad

In 2018, he created his main channel on the platform, "EliasN97." This is where he rose to fame — with his gaming, reaction, and highlight videos gaining popularity on YouTube.

Earlier, Elias wanted to play soccer professionally but was unable to pursue it as a career following an injury while playing. In 2016, he came across the popular video game FIFA 2017. This title played a major role in developing his passion for gaming, and soon after that, he became fully dedicated to a career in esports.

Ad

Trending

In 2017, Elias was one of the 128 players to qualify for the FUT Champions Cup in Barcelona. Subsequently, he signed a professional contract with the esports team Hertha, Berliner Sport-Club. He left this squad in 2021 and joined Fokus Clan as their managing partner.

eliasn97's streaming career and growth

Elias's Twitch statistics. (Image via @eliasn97/TwitchTracker)

Elias created his "eliasn97" Twitch channel in April 2020. During COVID-19, he used to stream two games: FIFA 21 and Among Us. He saw a massive rise in his Twitch viewership numbers in that period and had one of the most popular German-language Twitch channels post-pandemic.

Ad

By January 2024, he had also become famous on X and was among the top 10 European streamers on the Amazon-owned platform. Moreover, Elias was one of the top 10 Twitch streamers in that year's Q2, along with Kai Cenat, Jynxzi, and CaseOh_.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His Twitch channel has 2.1 million followers, with a total of 253M hours watched and a peak viewership of 207,475. The games he has streamed the most on the purple platform include Fortnite, Valorant, FIFA 22, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

It's worth noting that a 15-second video where he performs a flawless headshot while playing CS:GO is one of his most watched clips on Twitch, with 4,797 views.

On YouTube, his main "EliasN97" channel has 1.4 million followers and boasts 55,1453,055 views. He uploads various types of content on this profile, including gaming and reaction videos, IRL vlogs, and more.

Ad

Clips that made eliasn97 famous

eliasn97's most watched YouTube video is titled "FUSSBALL CHALLENGE MIT SIDNEY, WILLY, & MARLON Ich bin ein magischer Spieler 200k Abo Special." This translates to (via Google): "FOOTBALL CHALLENGE WITH SIDNEY, WILLY, & MARLON I'm a Magical Player 200k Subscription Special."

The video was uploaded on June 8, 2021, and has garnered a total of 2.4 million views. It features the squad undertaking various soccer-related challenges. The end table shows that Sidney won with a score of 12 against Elias, Marlon, and Willy, who had registered nine, eight, and five points, respectively.

Ad

Ad

Another video that made Elias popular is his Ibiza vlog. The streamer shares IRL vlogs on his main YouTube channel. The one in question is titled "IBIZA BLOG MIT SIDNEY, WILLY, JORDAN & CO.!" and has fetched a whopping 2.2 million views as well as 79K likes.

The vlog, which was uploaded on June 18, 2021, is packed with entertainment as the group travels around Ibiza, partying, enjoying water sports, and visiting various restaurants.

Ad

eliasN97's capacity to foster a feeling of community is one of the main factors contributing to his popularity. With his gaming skills and interactive streams, he keeps his viewers entertained.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback