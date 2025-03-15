Who is IShowSpeed currently dating?

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is arguably the most talked-about creator within the online community. With millions of fans across the globe, it's quite natural that many want to keep an eye on his personal life as well. One of the most discussed topics is his relationship status. For those unaware, the 20-year-old is currently dating.

The streamer introduced his girlfriend during a stream in December 2024. His girlfriend's name is Vanessa Anne Williams. Initially, he had teased a picture of her back in October 2024. However, Vanessa did not make an appearance on his streams until later that year.

Vanessa has some history in acting, having been in the 2018 fantasy film The House with a Clock in Its Walls. She has over 988K followers on her Instagram page, where she mostly uploads makeup videos and tutorials. She has more than 800K followers on TikTok.

When IShowSpeed's girlfriend came to visit him on stream

IShowSpeed introduced his girlfriend during a livestream on December 27, 2025. The stream featured Speed playing Fortnite ranked duos with fellow streamer Kai Cenat in a house. While introducing his girlfriend, he said:

"Yo, don't be... chat. She's nervous! She's nervous. Yo, chat, she's nervous. Hold on. No, no, don't be nervous. [Kai Cenat says, 'Make her feel comfortable.'] Don't be nervous. I'm about to introduce you to my chat. Chat, stop spamming gyat! Hell nah! See? This is the s**t I've been talking about, bruh. These n****s are saying 'gyat.' I swear, I want to just introduce... stop being scared. Why are you scared?"

Vanessa became more comfortable as the stream went on. When Kai Cenat asked her to name three things she likes about Speed, she responded:

"Three things I love about Darren? One, his beautiful smile. Two, I like the way he takes care of others around him. Three, how he treats me. Like, he treats me how I deserve to be treated."

Does IShowSpeed have any past girlfriends?

IShowSpeed has been linked to several girls since his online career began gaining traction. His first rumored girlfriend was Dream Wynter, who even appeared in a YouTube video titled IShowSpeed Goes On a BLIND DATE And Finds His DREAM GIRL! in 2021.

Since then, Speed has been linked to two other girls, Aaliyah Wasko and Korean TikToker Amy Flamy. However, neither of them was ever confirmed to be his girlfriend, despite Speed hinting at a romantic connection with them.

Vanessa is the first girl Speed has officially confirmed as his girlfriend. It’s possible that his past relationships were primarily for content-related purposes.

