Who is Kai Cenat's friend RaKai?

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's ongoing subathon, aka Mafiathon 2, has been the talk of the town lately. His streams have not only included celebrities but also fellow creators and friends. One of them is RaKai, who has become quite a fan favorite after being a major figure throughout the ongoing subathon. His energy and comic timing have gone viral across social media platforms.

For those unaware, RaKai is also a Twitch streamer (2xRaKai). There, he has over 148K followers at the time of writing. He mostly does desktop streams, but these days, he has been more focused on his cameos in the ongoing Mafiathon 2.

He also has a YouTube account (2xrakaiLive) where he has over 89K subscribers. His YouTube videos are mostly highlights and snippets taken from his streaming shenanigans. His most viewed video is titled RIZZING UP THE GOOD LUCK CHARLIE GIRL which garnered over 520K views.

The streamer is 16 years old. This is known since Kai Cenat and his friends often tease him to do his homework. As for his real name, this information is not public. He has sometimes been referred to as "QV."

RaKai's ongoing participation in Cenat's event has also led to numerous viral moments. For example, he recently celebrated his 16th birthday live on stream. You can watch it here:

What is the recent drama involving RaKai and Kai Cenat?

RaKai has quickly emerged as a fan favorite from Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 2. However, a clip from one of Cenat's streams yesterday went viral, showing fellow streamer Ray "RayAsianBoy" and RaKai sitting unusually close to each other.

Much like Kai Cenat's usual style, he ended up trolling them and remarked:

"Hey! (Ray says, 'It's cold.') Ray, you've got to chill, bro! Ray, stop doing that. (Tylil James responds, 'Don't sit on him! Come sit right here. It's no explanation, come sit right here if it's cold.') Ray, chill! You're wildin'! Nah, Ray, you might be, 'Ayo.' Ray might be, 'Ayo.' Nah, wait what? Y'all was cuddling? Nah, but you're, 'Ayo,' though!"

Some users have interpreted this reaction as offensive or homophobic. X.com user @nikguh__ commented:

"Kai being homophobic is so disheartening."

Here are some other reactions to the post:

"He’s so f**cking ignorant. It angers me," said @torarmani

"IDK why y'all shocked. Like, it's so obvious," said @naevisualizer

"Did y'all expect him not to be?" said @thankUbardi

Despite the comments, Kai Cenat has yet to respond to the backlash. The streamer is currently on day 21 of his Mafiathon 2 and has already gained over 490K subscribers, firmly on his way to becoming the first streamer to reach 500K.

