Why is Pirate Software facing so much backlash from WoW community?

Twitch streamer Jason "Pirate Software" landed in hot water after a controversial incident within the OnlyFangs World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore guild. The drama began when Pirate Software went to explore the Dire Maul North dungeon with fellow players Yamato, Ozyfell, Snupy, and Sara.

While inside, Pirate Software was seen running away from mobs, which eventually led to Snupy's and Sara's in-game death. Pirate Software later blamed his low mana for his lack of supportive action in-game, but as pointed out by many users online, the streamer had access to mana gems to restore his mana.

Pirate Software has since claimed that he had been following instructions by the “shot caller” of the group to “run” from the scene. As a mage, Pirate Software had access to certain abilities that could be utilized using mana to make the escape for the group possible.

However, since he had low mana and the “run” was supposedly never called off, Pirate Software continued to put distance between himself and the in-game mobs. He has also claimed that the deaths of Snupy's and Sara's in-game characters were caused due to “overpulling” by the tank of the group.

Even after being asked by fellow dungeon explorer Yamato to take "accountability," Pirate Software seemingly doubled down on his original actions and eventually left his call with Yamato.

Since then, many other prominent content creators, such as former Guild Master Thomas "Sodapoppin," fellow Twitch streamer JokerdTV, and prominent WoW player and Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" have also chimed in on the drama.

Pirate Software faces backlash from the community after OnlyFangs incident leaves two characters dead

Pirate Software had been playing as the Mage class in the OnlyFangs guild at the time of the incident. Noting this, Sodapoppin critiqued Pirate Software's playing style in-game and claimed that the latter did not play his class "to a basic level" during his group's encounter with mobs in the dungeon.

Laying out his perspective of the situation to his audience during a Twitch livestream, Sodapoppin said:

"Those two people did not need to die. Pirate absolutely could have saved themf if he played his class to a basic level, which he claims to know how to do. I've seen clips, and I've heard it. He claims he knows how to do, clearly could not in the panic, and then refused to accept any accountability on that. That's it. That's all this is."

Similarly, JokerdTV slammed Pirate Software during a Twitch livestream, calling him a "fraud" in the WoW space and alleged that Pirate Software's claim of having worked on World of Warcraft was untrue:

"I honestly f**k Pirate Software, like straight up, bro. This dude, this dude is a complete fraud, at least in the WoW space, I don't care if he worked for f**king Blizzard, the guy probably made f**king coffee for some devs. I don't even believe for a second he coded anything in this game."

On the other side, Asmongold, who has a self-proclaimed liking for Pirate Software, came to the 37-year-old streamer's defense. Talking about it during a Twitch broadcast on his alternate Twitch channel (zackrawrr), Asmongold claimed that Pirate Software having been told to "run" by his fellow teammates justified his actions in the dungeon and that for him, such a command means "run away as much as you can."

This drama emerged just a few days after the guild underwent a huge change in leadership, with Tyler1 being made the new Guild Master after Sodapoppin's character unexpectedly died in-game. Soon after taking charge, Tyler1 was seen purging guild members, including Kick streamer Félix "xQc".

