xQc and ImDontai controversy explained

A new controversy has emerged in the livestreaming and content creation communities, as Felix "xQc" and Dontai Anthony Ethridge, better known as "ImDontai," have gotten embroiled in a feud. It all started on February 12, 2025, when ImDontai commented on xQc calling out Imane "Pokimane" for defending Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance.

For context, Pokimane recently stated that "only White people" had issues with the Grammy Award-winning musician's performance at the sporting event.

xQc expressed his discontent with her opinions by saying she was engaging in "textbook pandering". Furthermore, the former Overwatch pro stated that the Super Bowl halftime show was not intended to be a "puzzle" that viewers had to solve.

ImDontai commented on xQc's statements by saying:

"My brother, it's only a puzzle for you. Look at you! It's literally only a puzzle for him because he has not been in these situations, or been around anybody who has also been in any of these situations who would even be able to reference half the things that he is talking about. He didn't get it! He wouldn't get it! You have not been in these certain positions or had to deal with certain things. It's like I'm talking to a wall. I'm talking to a wall, bruh!"

xQc responds to ImDontai's comments about him

During a livestream on the same day, xQc reacted to a 32-second video posted on his official X Community, The jungle, showing ImDontai's comments about him. Initially, the French-Canadian personality wasn't able to comprehend the "situation" that the 32-year-old spoke of:

"What situation? The halftime show? What the f**k is he talking about? Bro, what the f**k is he talking about? What situation?"

The Quebec native then claimed ImDontai was discussing the "Black thing." He elaborated:

"Oh, it's a Black thing. I get it. It's like, 'You're White, you don't get it.' It's like, 'Since you're White, you cannot understand anything and I'm not going to bother explaining it because I don't get it either. But I'm not going to say it. But since I'm Black, I get it.' Is that what we're saying? Okay, cool. Got it. It's too elaborate. It's too cool. It's too intelligent. Advanced. It's too unique. It's too nice for me to get it."

Later, xQc asked his live audience to share a "skin color chart" while reacting to an X post, featuring Livingston "DJ Akademiks" calling out Kendrick Lamar fans. He said:

"Hold on a minute. Hold on, let me check this up. Hold on! Can we get the skin color chart? Somebody give me the chart. We got to see if he's Black enough because, listen guys, I'm going to be honest with you guys, now this guy is going against what this guy (ImDontai) is saying. Right? But is he Black enough, though? Like, we have to figure this out, too. Because that's very important. Because apparently, according to Kendrick, he says that Drake isn't Black enough. This guy (ImDontai) says I'm too White. Okay? Can AK speak or can he not speak? I think he's Black but Black enough? I don't know. I guess you guys can tell me."

As of this writing, ImDontai has not responded to xQc's recent remarks.

