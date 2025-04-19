Everything to know about Dr Oz wife and children as his 11-year-old granddaughter collapses in front of President Trump at the Oval Office

Dr Mehmet Oz, or Dr Oz, is an American educator, author, doctor, and the host of the television show The Dr Oz Show. He has been the 17th administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services since April 2025. On Friday, April 18, he was present at the White House to take the oath of office as Trump's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator.

Shortly after his swearing-in ceremony, Philomena, his 11-year-old granddaughter, passed out during President Donald Trump's Oval Office speech. The President addressed the gathering about Dr Oz joining his administration when suddenly, the young girl collapsed. Although her collapse was not captured on camera, Philomena looked pale as she was led away.

Philomena is the granddaughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz and his spouse, Lisa Oz. They have three more children: Oliver, Arabella, and Zoe. They also have four grandkids from Daphne and her husband.

All about Dr Oz’s wife, children, and grandchildren

Mehmet and Lisa Oz were introduced by their fathers, who were surgeons. His father had a cordial relationship with Lisa's father, a cardiothoracic surgeon. They got married in Pennsylvania in 1985 and had four children together.

Lisa was a working actor who appeared in TV shows and films, including the iconic five-episode run on Dallas in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She went on to pursue other interests, often collaborating with her husband. In 2013, she started her own show, The Lisa Oz.

On April 23, 2013, in a Variety statement following the show's announcement, Lisa said:

"It's an absolute delight to be working with a network that shares my values and attitude towards health and well-being. I want viewers to come away from watching my show feeling empowered and inspired."

Mehmet often appeared on his wife's show, The Lisa Oz, as well. Aside from working on her own show, Lisa has co-hosted episodes of The Dr Oz Show with her husband during its run from 2009 to 2022.

Although Mehmet has four children, Daphne Oz is more of a public figure. She became a TV host, following in her father's footsteps. She now hosts shows including The Good Dish and The Chew.

Over the years, the chef/host has appeared on her father's show. In 2011, she appeared on the popular daytime program The Chew, for which she later won an Emmy. At that time, Daphne also appeared as a judge on MasterChef Junior.

Daphne Oz's profession mirrored her father's media popularity by fusing entertainment, health, and cooking. However, not much is known about Zoe, Oliver, and Arabella.

Dr Oz told People Magazine in 2015 that he and Lisa had remained together for so long because they kept their relationship interesting. He explained:

"Every seven years you have to reinvent the relationship — this is true not just for marriage, it's true for work and other friendships — but especially in a marriage. I've been married to four women..."

Currently, neither Dr Oz nor his wife has said anything about the 11-year-old’s medical condition.

