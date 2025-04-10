"Next Final Destination movie will be filmed here" — Internet reacts to world's tallest bridge at 2050 feet high in China set to open this year

China is set to unveil the tallest bridge globally, which is twice as high as the Eiffel Tower, replacing France's title of having the world's tallest bridge. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, scheduled to open in June 2025, is 2050 feet high and under two miles in length.
However, the bridge will cut the time taken to travel across the gorge to a few minutes from over one hour. In terms of height, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is nine times higher than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Netizens were quick to express their reactions via X to the world's tallest bridge in China, wherein a user cited a movie reference, tweeting:
"Next Final Destination movie will be filmed here"
Many netizens commented about the bridge's height, with one saying it would be like "standing on the edge of the world."
"There’s not many things I wouldn’t do but this the last place I’d want to be stuck in traffic. I’d have an anxiety attack. Won’t catch me on that bridge," an X user commented.
"There are going to be some good disaster movies based around that thing," another X user mentioned.
"2050 feet? That’s not a bridge—that’s a dare. Imagine the view though, probably feels like standing on the edge of the world," an internet user stated.
Moreover, internet users also expressed their concerns over the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's safety.
"Imagine that thing in an Earthquake," a netizen remarked.
"I want to see the earth quake simulator on this bridge before anything…" another netizen commented.
More details about the world's tallest bridge in China explored
As per Daily Mail's report dated April 9, 2025, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is being constructed above the Beipan River. The 22,000-ton bridge project started in 2022, resulting in a motorway that connects Liuzhi and Anlong in the southwestern Guizhou Province. Three years after its construction began, officials hope that the $280 million bridge will elevate tourism in China, resulting in a boost in the local economy.
The project's chief engineer, Li Zhao, mentioned that watching the bridge grow eventually and become a tall structure above the canyon gave him a "profound sense of achievement and pride." Additionally, the deputy director of the Guizhou Transport Department, Chen Jianlei, stated:
"The completion of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will strengthen economic ties between Guiyang, Anshun and Qianxinan, fostering regional economic integration."
Additionally, Wu Chaoming, one of the senior engineers who participated in the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, shared that the world's largest span cable hoisting system was used to complete the steel girder hoisting of the bridge.
With plans to construct a glass walkway, private accommodation, and the world's highest bungee jump underway, China aims to make the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge a prominent tourist destination.
Commenting on the world's tallest bridge in China, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, Zhang Shenglin, mentioned that the bridge is a way of showing the country's engineering capabilities.