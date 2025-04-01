$1,023,464 figure potentially persuaded Olivia Miles to forgo 2025 WNBA draft ahead of CBA negotiations

Olivia Miles, who was projected to be the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, forgoing the draft. It is an unprecedented move as women’s basketball players do not usually continue playing in college once they have attained eligibility to enter the WNBA draft.

According to Forbes's Evan Sidery, one of the reasons why Miles could have forgone the draft is the salary structure in the WNBA and the potential $1.1 million in NIL earnings she could forgo next season if she declares for the draft. Sidery said that the average NIL earnings for the top-four prospects is $1.1 million, which is a $1,023,464 difference in comparison to the guaranteed base salary for WNBA top-four picks - $76,536.

“Until the WNBA significantly reforms their salary structures, there is no reason for a top prospect to declare early,” Sidery tweeted on Monday.

Miles has been in college for four years, making her eligible to be drafted into the WNBA. She did not play in the 2023-2024 season due to a knee injury, resulting in an extra year of NCAA eligibility.

"(Potentially being) a lottery pick is a lot to give up," Miles said on Saturday after the Fighting Irish crashed out of the National Tournament. "I've worked hard for that. I truly believe I've put myself in a great position for teams to look at me and see my value at that level. I have to trust myself with whatever decision I make; either decision would be good for me."

Miles had her best season yet for Notre Dame and averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season.

The guard has also been known to be a lethal shooter from beyond the arc, making 40.6% of her threes this season. She also shot 48.3% from the field and 79.0% from the free-throw line. Miles bid goodbye to the NCAA tournament after the Fighting Irish lost their Sweet 16 matchup against the TCU.

Olivia Miles took volatility in WNBA into consideration as she made her decision

Olivia Miles had hinted that there were several considerations that she had to take into account after her March Madness elimination. On Saturday, Miles said her mind was constantly changing about her future as she took into account the volatility of the WNBA.

"The W ... the volatility is up and down. So I don't know. I'm deciding between a bunch of factors,” the 22-year-old guard said.

"But tomorrow, I might wake up and be like, 'I want to come back.' So, it just changes every day," she had said while speaking about her thought process. "I love college. I think I've outgrown it a little bit, though, so that makes my decision tougher. It's comfortable, a place where you have security."

Miles was projected to be picked second overall behind consensus top pick Paige Bueckers in the 2025 draft. If she chose to be drafted this year, she would have landed with the Seattle Storm since they held the second overall pick. Miles’s decision could drastically affect the landscape for this year’s draft, which is slated to be held on April 14.

