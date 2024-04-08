2024 WNBA Mock Draft: Cameron Brink vs Rickea Jackson stats and more explored as battle for No. 2 pick heats up

The 2024 WNBA draft highlights Caitlin Clark's arrival in the league. Below her are Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, who are expected to go second and third respectively. It will depend on whom the Los Angeles Sparks wants more, as the Chicago Sky is expected to pick the the other.

With the 2024 WNBA draft set to happen on Apr. 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, we take a look on both players, following Clark, through their stats and scouting reports.

Cameron Brink vs Rickea Jackson: 2024 WNBA Draft

Cameron Brink

Known as a defensive specialist, Brink, with her shot blocking and rebounding, is expected to be drafted high. There's a question if her slim-built will be enough to go against the bigger women in the WNBA, and her strength needs more work to translate in the WNBA ranks.

Not so flashy with her game, the fundamentals of Cameron Brink is top-notch along with her basketball IQ. Physicality is seen as her weakness, but that can be developed as she goes further in her WNBA career.

Her rebounding is a match to LSU Tiger's Angel Reese, but Brink's sound fundamentals bring her up over the former NCAA champion. If the Sparks takes her as the second overall pick, she's expected to be the new cornerstone of the rebuilding team, as Nneka Ogumike left for the Seattle Storm in free agency.

Final college year stats at Stanford

GP FG% 3P% FT% TRB AST STL BLK PTS 2023-24 34 51.1% 30.4% 83.6% 11.9 2.8 0.8 3.7 17.4

Rickea Jackson

Coming from the University of Tennessee, Rickea Jackson, six-foot-two, has been playing the power forward position. Injuries have hampered her playing time this season, but she put up near double-double numbers in points and rebounds.

Known for her ability to put the ball inside the hoop, she has been putting up high-scoring numbers in the 20s against the best schools. Her willingness to be physical at the boards makes her a prize catch in this draft.

Rickea Jackson's defense needs some polishing, and experts see it as her biggest weakness entering the professional level. Just like any other rookie, the WNBA team that will get her should aim to develop her defensive tenacity.

If the Chicago Sky decides to take her into the roster, she would help Elisabeth Williams and Brianna Turner in rebounding duties. Her ability to score the ball makes her valuable to the team moving forward.

Final college year stats at Tennessee

GP FG% 3P% FT% TRB AST STL BLK PTS 2023-24 25 48.5% 33.8% 78.0% 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 20.2