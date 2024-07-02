The Seattle Storm strengthened their position in the WNBA standings with a four-game winning streak as they finished Week 6 of the season on a high. Their solid run sees them find a place in our weekly 2024 WNBA power rankings.

The Storm notched up handsome wins against the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever last week and their win streak is only matched by the New York Liberty who remain on top with with a 16-3 record.

With this, here's a look at the weekly power rankings featuring the Seattle Storm who continue a solid campaign this season.

2024 WNBA Power Rankings: Top 5 teams ft. Seattle Storm (Week 7)

#5. Connecticut Sun | 15-4 | Last 10 games: 6-4

Dijonai Carrington - Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun has slipped and how. They barely survived a Washington Mystics scare, and later caved to the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever. The brilliant 13-1 start has seen a stutter as they won two of their next six games.

The team is heavily dependent on defense which has been their biggest strength, but their offense needs to iron out inconsistencies. Should their erratic run continue, they see themselves in danger of falling out of the top five.

#4. Las Vegas Aces | 10-6 | Last 10 games: 6-4

A'ja Wison - Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are the only team in the league to have played the least number of games. They are now on a four-game winning streak after going through a slump a couple of weeks ago. Chelsea Gray showed that her scoring tough was indeed back with a 22-point display over the Mystics over the weekend.

They boast of a league-second 105.8 offensive rating, but their defense needs to shore up as they have a ninth-placed 103.0 rating on that end. The Aces are back, or are they? A solid Week 8 outing will tell.

#3. Seattle Storm | 13-6 | Last 10 games: 7-3

Nika Muhl - Seattle Storm

After a fumble against the Aces, the Seattle Storm have bounced back with four wins in a row. The winning run sees them locked in for a top-five finish as the season hits the midseason mark. They are an elite lockdown defense unit. Add to this their pace, and their spunky win-now approach, Seattle will look to have a deeper run and hopefully lay their hands on the title. Their defense continues to be their best weapon.

#2. Minnesota Lynx | 14-4 | Last 10 games: 8-2

Courtney Williams - Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx have been quietly and efficiently going about their business this season. They lost to the Dream but like the Seattle Storm have been instrumental in keeping their record healthy. They already made their championship aspirations clear by winning the Commissioner's Cup.

The Lynx are the league's best team on defense. Another winning streak and they are serious contenders to finish the season and compete with the Liberty as table-toppers.

#1. New York Liberty | 16-3 | Last 10 games: 9-1

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

The New York Liberty have been the team to beat this season. They have a four-game winning streak and are 9-1 in their last 10 games — the best figures for any team this season. Their starting unit is richly complemented by a bench that's key in putting up electric performances. They have the best offensive rating (108.6) in the league and a fourth-best 96.3 defensive rating to maintain their No. 1 spot.

