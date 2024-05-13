2024 WNBA Power Rankings: Top 6 teams ahead of opening night tip-off

The WNBA is beginning its 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14. The season starts with four games, including a nationally televised doubleheader on ESPN2.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the first overall choice, will be the buzz of the league. Her debut season begins on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun. Clark’s Fever will be one of the teams to watch all season. However, there are plenty of other teams with star power to tune into this season.

The Las Vegas Aces lead the way as the two-time defending champions. They are led by A’Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. The Aces will have plenty of competition for the title this season.

Let’s take a look at the top six teams vying for the title this season. Here are the preseason WNBA power rankings with odds to win the title. Odds are according to WNBABet.com.

WNBA Power Rankings: Preseason

No. 6: Dallas Wings (+2600)

The Wings made the semifinals in last year’s WNBA playoffs. The Wings will be a contender once again in the West, as they retained most of their roster.

The top four scorers from last season are all back for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale led the team last season with 21.2 points per game and will carry the team once again. Satou Sabally is her partner in crime and will try to improve upon her 18.6 ppg in 2023.

No. 5: Indiana Fever (+2300)

The Fever missed the playoffs last season but is already a trendy dark horse pick. They will be the most televised and hyped team of the season after drafting superstar Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick.

Clark will attempt to bring her deep shooting and unreal scoring abilities to the next level. The Fever also has the first overall pick from 2023 and reigning rookie of the year, Aaliyah Boston. The two young stars will be must-watch TV this season.

No. 4: Connecticut Sun (+1200)

The Sun has put together solid seasons as of late but has never won a title in franchise history. They lost to the Liberty in the semifinals last season in four games.

The Sun have a tough test on opening night, hosting Clark and the Fever. They bring back their top three scorers from last season: DeWanna Bonner (17.4 ppg), Brionna Jones (15.9 ppg) and Alyssa Thomas (15.5 ppg).

No. 3: Seattle Storm (+1000)

The Storm missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season. They did not have the WNBA legend Sue Bird to settle the rocky waters of last season. They will try to bounce back this year.

Jewell Lloyd is back after an incredible 2023 campaign where she averaged 24.7 ppg. The Storm are contenders once again after signing star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith this offseason. They also brought in former Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike.

No. 2: New York Liberty (+230)

The Liberty have been the class of the WNBA alongside the Aces for the past two seasons. They fell to the Aces in the Finals last season and are looking for revenge.

Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart returns to lead the team. Sabrina Ionescu is also back to bring her dynamic playmaking and deep shooting. Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot make the Liberty one of the deepest teams in the league.

No. 1: Las Vegas Aces (+100)

The Aces are looking to win three straight titles. The super team has WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson returning after a season with 22.8 ppg and 9.5 rebounds per game. The loaded Aces roster is filled out by Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. They will be the team to beat all season.