2025 WNBA Draft Projection: Does Hailey Van Lith deserve to be a top 10 draft pick?

TCU Horned Frogs’ Hailey Van Lith has only improved as the season has progressed. The 23-year-old has made 37 appearances this season, recording 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

She has also been efficient, shooting 46%. Thanks to her stellar performances along with Sedona Prince, the Horned Frogs have progressed to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Van Lith had a solid outing to beat the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns in their Elite Eight Game. She recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists to lead her team to victory. Apart from Van Lith, no one from TCU reached double digits in points against the Longhorns’ tight defense.

At 5-foot-9, Hailey Van Lith isn’t the tallest player on the court, but she’s quick on her feet and very efficient at playing in the pick-and-roll. Both qualities could translate well in the WNBA, but Hailey also has her shortcomings. She’s quick in transition, but the same can’t be said about her speed on defense.

First, she’s not all that tall, which puts her at a disadvantage against bigger guards. Furthermore, she lacks the quickness and athleticism required to be a solid defender. We’ve seen Van Lith get spun around by players at the college level, aand it will likely only get more difficult for her in the WNBA.

While Hailey Van Lith might not have the makings of a star, she could blossom into a solid bench player for almost any team in the league, which leads us to ask: Does Van Lith deserve to be a top 10 draft pick?

Does Hailey Van Lith have the credentials to be a top 10 draft pick?

Hailey Van Lith was awarded the Big 12 Player of the Year and league MVP honors for her stellar plays this season. She has also been a key part behind the TCU Horned Frogs’ success in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to her, the Horned Frogs finished on top in the Big 12 (16-2). The team managed a 34-4 record overall while going unbeaten at home.

Sedona Prince also played a key role, but none of it would’ve been possible without Hailey Van Lith. Her playmaking and efficiency from the field make her one of the best players in this year’s draft class.

She has room to grow, and judging from her five years in college, Van Lith has been regularly working on her game. As such, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that she deserves to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Expect her to be picked somewhere between eighth and 10th.

