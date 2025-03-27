2025 WNBA Mock Draft: Azzi Fudd's massive decision forces a shakeup in latest projection 

With March Madness in full swing, it’s time to dive into another WNBA mock draft. It’s an ideal time for players to boost their stock on the biggest stage, proving their worth against the highest level of competition.

We’ve gotten some news about players on the fence, like Azzi Fudd’s decision to return to UConn next season. As players continue to make their draft decisions, we’ll update the mocks accordingly.

2025 WNBA Mock Draft

1. Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers, G, UConn

Bueckers and her Huskies throttled weaker opponents in the early stages of the NCAA Tournament. She dropped an efficient 34 points with four assists and four steals against South Dakota State, showcasing the nightly dominance she brings. As the lights brighten, she’ll have more chances to continue thriving on the biggest stage as she’s done for years.

The Wings will construct the foundation of their franchise around Bueckers, who brings a preternatural feel, size, shooting and defensive chops at the lead guard spot. She may not score the primary chunk of a team’s points, but she’s joining a high-volume scorer, Arike Ogunbowale, in Dallas next year.

Her off-ball game helps make her special. Bueckers’s high feel on both ends and her 3-point shooting ability let her thrive alongside other stars. She’s one of the better prospects to enter the WNBA in quite some time.

2. Seattle Storm (via LA) - Olivia Miles, G, Notre Dame

The Storm land their new point guard of the future, drafting one of the better players in the country. Miles is weathering a bit of a slump, scoring 10 or fewer points in each of her last three contests. Given how strong her season has been, she'll likely bounce back when Notre Dame plays TCU in the Sweet 16.

Miles improved on her one major weakness, her 3-point shot, this season. Maintaining a 40.0% 3-point clip throughout the season is highly impressive after shooting below 30.0% in each of her previous three seasons. That on-ball shooting changes the math for Miles, who now commands defensive respect from the perimeter.

She adds that shooting to her already elite burst, finishing craft and playmaking at the point guard spot. Despite standing under 6-feet tall, Miles has many traits present in offensive stars. She’s far too talented to pass on for Seattle here.

3. Washington Mystics (via CHI) - Dominique Malonga, C, ASVEL

The Mystics have leaned into their youth movement with their offseason moves and will be thrilled to select Malonga with the third overall pick. She’s thriving against pro players as a 19-year-old, 6-foot-6 center, making her worth a high investment even if her path to the WNBA as an international player is unclear.

Despite her age, Malonga dominates her competition physically. She tallied 10 rebounds or more in five of her last six games, grabbing 15 or more in three outings. Her size, speed and coordination with the ball suggest supreme upside on both ends of the floor.

The Mystics need a true centerpiece to build their franchise around, and Malonga has the talent to become that player. She’s a unicorn at the position, bringing rare skill and feel coupled with her size and defensive excellence.

4. Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron, G, Notre Dame

With her teammate Olivia Miles’s scoring dipping over the past few games, Citron stepped up, scoring 24 points in the first round of the NCAA tournament. She’s not a high-ceiling offensive talent due to her lack of athletic traits, but Citron’s well-rounded game projects her smoothly to the pro game.

She’ll have no problem translating to a WNBA offense because of her excellent feel, off-ball scoring and shooting prowess. Other stars will enjoy playing next to Citron, and she’ll set up her Washington teammates on offense and contribute as a versatile guard defender.

After drafting a huge upside prospect with the pick prior, taking a safer player makes sense with the fourth overall pick. Smart guards pair well with bigs like Malonga and Aaliyah Edwards, making Citron an ideal fit for the Mystics now and going forward.

5. Golden State Valkyries - Shyanne Sellers, F, Maryland

Sellers improved her 3-point shot as the season progressed, growing a key area of weakness throughout her career. She’s converted 41.3% of her 75 3-point attempts during her senior season, providing scouts more optimism that she can become a reliable volume shooter at the next level.

If she can develop her jumper, Sellers projects as a foundational wing piece for this fledgling Valkyries team. She’s already a big, skilled intermediate creator with the scoring and passing chops to develop into a strong offensive player. Her upside is that of an offensive star, making her an ideal fit for Golden State.

6. Washington Mystics (via ATL) - Kiki Iriafen, F, USC

Juju Watkins’s injury will open more offensive responsibility for Iriafen to finish her final college season. She dropped 36 points in that game against Mississippi State, reminding scouts of the dominant face-up and paint scorer that she was at Stanford with a higher usage offensive role.

This season has made Iriafen’s limitations as a 3-point shooter and decision-maker with the ball more apparent. She’s still a phenomenal talent the Mystics would be thrilled to draft this late. Iriafen should still thrive as a scorer at the WNBA level with some tail-end star upside if she can improve on her weak points.

7. Connecticut Sun (via NY) - Saniya Rivers, G, NC State

The Sun acquired this pick from the Natasha Cloud trade, shipping out another veteran in exchange for a swing at young talent. They’ll take a big upside swing on Sanyia Rivers, arguably the most impressive athlete in the class. She’s a defensive monster, weaponizing her tools on and off the ball.

Rivers has plenty of room to grow as an outside shooter and scorer, but the Sun can afford to wait on her development. If she can add more of a scoring threat to her arsenal, Rivers’s athletic tools and playmaking feel could help her develop into a foundational two-way star for the new-look Sun.

8. Connecticut Sun (via IND) - Aneesah Morrow, F, LSU

Connecticut continues to build their perimeter foundation, adding a bruising, high-motor forward in Morrow. She’s an extremely productive college player, dominating as an interior and mid-range scorer, rebounder and on-ball defensive stopper.

Morrow’s lack of outside shooting and passing talent could cap her offensive ceiling, but it’s easy to imagine her developing into an excellent rotation player. The Sun need more young, viable players on the roster and Morrow should slot in as a two-way contributor early in her career.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (via SEA) - Georgia Amoore, G, Kentucky

Even after trading for Kelsey Plum, the Sparks would be wise to add more guard depth for the future. Amoore lacks size but is a dynamic offensive talent capable of incredible scoring and playmaking outputs. At the WNBA level, she won’t have to run her team’s offense, which should boost her efficiency.

Amoore could struggle defensively due to her size, but playing next to two large players in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson will aid her there. She’s a dynamic offensive talent, regardless of size, who would improve LA’s offense immediately.

10. Chicago Sky (via CON) - Te-Hina Paopao, G, South Carolina

The Sky’s offseason moves signal a desire to win now, but they’ll still need more long-term guard depth. Paopao already has years of experience playing next to talented bigs and other star-level players and won’t have any trouble assimilating at the pro level.

Paopao projects as a strong complementary guard, adding 3-point shooting and secondary playmaking value on offense. She might never develop into a star at the WNBA level, but the Sky should look for more positive shooters and decision-makers on the perimeter to pair with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

11. Minnesota Lynx - Juste Jocyte, G, ASVEL

Minnesota’s fairly complete roster could lead them to look to international talent in the draft. Jocyte, now eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft, has proven herself an effective creator in the French League this season. She’s versatile, adding more shooting and pick-and-roll playmaking to Minnesota’s backcourt.

The Lynx aren’t in any rush to bring Jocyte up to speed, but it’s easy to imagine her fitting into a contributing role earlier in her career. They must keep stacking quality depth to remain a high-level title contender.

12. Dallas Wings (via NY) - Sarah Ashlee Barker, G, Alabama

Barker played the game of her life in Alabama’s double overtime loss to Maryland, pouring in an efficient 45 points, including three clutch free throws to end overtime. Her final college game will do wonders for her WNBA Draft stock, ending on a performance scouts won’t forget. She’s a true bucket-getter. That should translate to the league in some capacity.

At the WNBA level, Barker will scale down and play a lower usage role next to Paige Bueckers. It’s reasonable to bet on consummate college stars scaling down in the pros when defensive attention turns elsewhere. She has enough scoring, playmaking, and defensive aptitude to develop into a solid rotation piece.

