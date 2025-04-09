2025 WNBA Mock Draft: Olivia Miles leaves gaping hole in penultimate picks as NCAA stars make massive choices

The UConn Huskies won the national title and Paige Bueckers will almost certainly end up as the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. After the top, there’s still tons of uncertainty to work through. With less than a week until the draft, let’s dive into another WNBA mock draft.

Ad

Latest 2025 WNBA Mock Draft

1. Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers, G, UConn

Bueckers capped off a magical college career with a national title drubbing of South Carolina. She took back seat scoring-wise late in the tournament, but part of Bueckers’s appeal is her off-ball game. She doesn’t need the ball in her hand to impact winning, always moving and cutting without the rock.

The Wings will draft Bueckers to become their franchise player, and she’s talented enough to do that. Bueckers may somewhat struggle to create advantages downhill in isolation, but her elite shooting, ball handling and passing present tons of offensive upside. She’ll fit snugly next to Arike Ogunbowale, one of the league’s highest-volume scorers.

Ad

Trending

Dallas will expect Bueckers to alter the trajectory of the franchise, lifting them into a new era. She’s one of the better prospects in recent memory and has the chance to elevate the Wings into a new tier as a rookie, something very few first-year players can accomplish.

2. Seattle Storm (via LA) - Dominique Malonga, C, ASVEL

Dominique Malonga is a basketball unicorn, blending height, athleticism and skill like few players can. The 6-foot-6, 19-year-old big is already an impact player in the French first division, excelling as a rim protector, rebounder and finisher at the hoop.

Ad

Her flashes of driving and shotmaking are tantalizing; Malonga is a willing 3-point shooter who punishes hard closeouts with explosive, fluid drives. Malonga’s mid-range touch looks promising, offering pathways to significant offensive upside alongside her obvious defensive tools.

There’s a chance Seattle moves away from Malonga, fearing she might not fit with Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. WNBA teams are used to top rookies entering the NBA with a bit more polish than Malonga. Her talent and upside are far too high to ignore, though. This should be a no-brainer pick for the Storm.

Ad

3. Washington Mystics (via CHI) - Sonia Citron, G, Notre Dame

No team will suffer more from Olivia Milles’s return to school than the Mystics, who just missed out on an elite prospect. Bueckers, Malonga and Miles were the locked-in blue-chip prospects, but the Mystics will have to settle for one a tier below, especially given how significantly this draft flattens in the first round.

Sonia Citron is a solid consolation prize, as she projects as an excellent complementary starter next to other stars. She’s a dynamic shooter on and off the ball who makes great decisions with the ball. Citron adds value on the defensive end, thriving as an on-ball defender and making smart plays off of the ball.

Ad

Citron won’t change the course of a franchise, but she’ll help any star player Washington lands in the future. She’s an excellent bet to stick as a useful starter on great teams for many years, something we shouldn’t take for granted.

4. Washington Mystics - Kiki Iriafen, F, USC

Iriafen couldn’t follow her excellent junior season with another stellar year, but she’s still an excellent player with real WNBA skills. Her interior scoring still impresses, as Iriafen thrives as an interior and post-up scorer, even if her efficiency dipped a bit this year. She’s an excellent defender with the lateral mobility to guard multiple spots.

Ad

Tweener frontcourt players still have a place in the WNBA, but it’s always difficult for non-centers to add value without shooting or passing chops. Iriafen adding a reliable 3-point shot would allow her to extend her range and punish defenses with her bread-and-butter driving and foul-drawing.

A Mystics team loaded with draft capital can afford to swing on Iriafen and bet on her scoring talent. Her fit with Aaliyah Edwards, another non-shootin big, might take some tinkering, but Iriafen’s talent could help her win out in the long term.

Ad

5. Golden State Valkyries - Saniya Rivers, G, NC State

The WNBA’s newest franchise should look for stars to construct their team around. They understandably couldn’t get any of those in an expansion draft, but Saniya Rivers has a ceiling matching any prospect in the class. She’s a nuclear athlete, letting her dominate on and off of the ball on defense and attacking the basket relentlessly.

Rivers must improve as a shooter and a scorer, but her playmaking vision offers another avenue to offensive value. The Valkyries should look for star, needle-moting options and Rivers brings that upside, even if her floor might sit lower than other players in this class.

Ad

6. Washington Mystics (via ATL) - Aneesah Morrow, F, LSU

With their third pick of the top six, Washington bolsters its wing room with a solid two-way player. Morrow has been a productive player for LSU throughout her career, scoring in a variety of areas. She won’t bring much outside shooting or passing juice, rendering her as more of a complementary player.

Morrow is an excellent defensive player with the versatility to guard multiple positions and make plays off of the ball. She likely won’t develop into a star at the WNBA, but shooting improvement could help her develop into a solid role-playing wing at the pro level.

Ad

7. Connecticut Sun (via NY) - Georgia Amoore, G, Kentucky

Connecticut saw most of their important pieces depart this offseason, marking a new era for the Sun. They’ll need to add more promising pieces to build around and Amoore fits that bill. She’s been one of college basketball’s more dynamic offensive players throughout her career, bringing a coveted combination of elite shooting and passing.

Amoore’s size, standing just at 5-foot-6, brings obvious pitfalls at the WNBA level. She’ll need to overcome offenses attacking her in the paint, but her talent is obvious. The Sun shouldn’t be picky about the types of players they invest in, and Amoore has a strong case as the most talented player on the board.

Ad

8. Connecticut Sun (via IND) - Shyanne Sellers, F, Maryland

The Sun would be fortunate to see a player of Sellers’ talent falling to the back half of the first round. She’s as versatile as wing prospects come, adding value as a live-dribble playmaker, mid-range scorer and off-ball attacker. Sellers improved her 3-point shot this season, converting above 40% of her triples.

She’ll need to sharpen her defensive focus and increase her 3-point volume for WNBA defenses to respect her as an outside threat. There’s tons of potential to work with and, for a Connecticut team staring down a rebuild, her versatility makes sense. No matter how their roster ends up, Sellers should be able to contribute to winning.

Ad

9. Los Angeles Sparks (via SEA) - Juste Jocyte, G, ASVEL

Even after trading for Kelsey Plum, the Sparks will want more long-term depth in the backcourt. Jocyte, a long-time youth basketball prodigy, will provide that much-needed guard insurance. She’s a manipulative, crafty playmaker with a smooth pull-up jumper and should fit well as an off-guard at the WNBA level.

Jocyte’s athletic limitations could cap her ceiling, but LA has plenty of young talent with a star upside on the roster. She’d mesh as a complementary piece next to Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, bolstering LA’s young core and long-term outlook.

Ad

10. Chicago Sky (via CON) - Hailey Van Lith, G, TCU

Van Lith revived her draft stock at TCU this season, making significant strides in multiple areas of her game. She improved as a playmaker and managed her best scoring season of her career, hitting career highs in efficiency despite carrying a notable on-ball creation load.

At 5-foot-9, Van Lith might struggle to compete with better athletes on defense and she’s not a natural point guard either, complicating her positional fit. However, teams will appreciate her growth and covet her work ethic. Chicago needs more long-term depth in the backcourt, making Van Lith a logical fit.

Ad

11. Minnesota Lynx - Ajsa Sivka, F, Schio

After losing Cecelia Zandalasini to expansion, the Lynx draft a potential replacement late in the first round. At 6-foot-4, Sivka has the shooting touch to step out to the perimeter and knock down shots. She’ll create a bit off of the dribble as well, even if Sivka has plenty of cleaning up to do on both ends.

A Minnesota team still loaded with talent after a WNBA Finals run may prefer to invest in a long-term prospect. There aren’t a ton of ready-made contributors late in the first round, so swinging for upside at a valuable position makes sense.

Ad

12. Dallas Wings (via NY) - Serena Sundell, G, Kansas State

Sundell was arguably the best playmaker in college basketball this season, leading the nation in assists per game (7.3). She’s a cerebral player who reads the floor well from the perimeter and can attack the basket with a wonky, pace-based driving game. Sundell isn’t a reliable shooter, but her other offensive skills are tantalizing.

The Wings won’t ever complain about adding more high feel players and this draft haul beautifully exemplifies that. Sundell’s playmaking and solid defense could help her find a role as a complementary guard in the WNBA if she can improve her jumper.

Pick Player Team 1 Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings 2 Dominique Malonga Seattle Storm 3 Sonia Citron Washington Mystics 4 Kiki Irafen Washington Mystics 5 Saniya Rivers Golden State Valkyries 6 Aneesah Morrow Washington Mystics 7 Georgia Amoore Connecticut Sun 8 Shyanne Sellers Connecticut Sun 9 Juste Jocyte LA Sparks 10 Hailey Van Lith Chicago Sky 11 Ajsa Sivka Minnesota Lynx 12 Serena Sundell Dallas Wings

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Pfeifer Ben Pfeifer was a journalism student at the University of Missouri. He is currently covering the NBA Draft for Sportskeeda. He has also worked as a journalist.

Ben has previously worked with Fansided, SB Nation, and USA Today. He primarily focuses on covering draft prospects and has written various draft analyses for the aforementioned publications.

He also has his own YouTube channel where he regularly provides player breakdowns and updates on the state of the draft. Know More