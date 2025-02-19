2025 WNBA Mock Draft: Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles lead, but Lithuanian phenom dethrones Kiki Iriafen

With the Unrivaled League in full swing and the WNBA offseason powering on, it’s time for another 2025 mock draft. The top of the draft is beginning to take shape, but there’s plenty of room for moving and shifting after that.

1. Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers, G, UConn

Barring something shocking, there won’t be much shaking atop these mock drafts. Paige Bueckers is one of the better prospects we’ve seen enter the league in quite some time and has the outlook to change the Wings’ franchise trajectory. They finally traded Satou Sabally, landing a few useful players and another 2025 first-round pick.

Bueckers will lead Dallas’ re-tool, hoping to bring the team back to relevance, as Caitlin Clark did for Indiana last season. She’ll lead Dallas’ offense, creating shots off of the dribble, passing out of the pick and roll and shooting off of the ball. Her off-ball skillset will help her mesh smoothly with Arike Ogunbowale’s on-ball scoring.

If Bueckers can prove her ability to pressure the rim and score on the interior consistently, there’s no ceiling she can’t reach. Prospects like her don’t come around often and the Wings won’t let any other team have the chance to select her.

2. Seattle Storm (via LAL) - Olivia Miles, PG, Notre Dame

Miles hasn’t slowed down at all as the season progresses, continuing to lock herself in as the second-best prospect in this draft.

Some scouts will consider her in the same tier (or even above) as Bueckers, valuing her immense on-ball skillset and driving ability. Her improved 3-point shooting — Miles is up to 45% on the season (8.4 attempts per 100 possessions) — climaxed with an 8-13 shooting performance against Pittsburgh.

That improved shooting will only serve to enhance Miles’s potent slashing and playmaking. She’s one of the best passers in college basketball, throwing high-level reads few players can see and convert. She’s turning the ball over at a career-low clip (18.7% turnover rate) despite her playmaking excellence.

News of Gabby Williams returning to Seattle should help boost the Storm in the short term, but Miles will help determine the direction of their future. The Storm can use the long-term guard help but regardless of roster needs, Miles is the level of prospect teams don’t pass on because of fit.

3. Chicago Sky - Sonia Citron, G, Notre Dame

It’s looking less and less likely that Chicago will luck into a special guard prospect atop this draft, but Citron is a worthy consolation prize. She might not sport the traditional upside associated with top-3 picks, but she’s a perfect fit for the team the Sky have built. Her sturdy, two-way off-ball play will help her fit with Chicago’s bigger, interior-focused roster.

The Sky have painted themselves into a corner after drafting Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, desperate to add floor spacing and perimeter play this offseason. Chicago signed veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, but it’ll need more long-term insurance in the backcourt besides her.

The 6-foot-1 Citron has experience playing next to other high-level talents in Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. This should help her slot in next to Reese and Cardoso smoothly, spacing the floor for them, feeding them on the interior and defending the perimeter. Citron will mark another critical building block for a Sky team hoping to return to playoff relevance.

4. Washington Mystics - Dominique Malonga, C, ASVEL

Malonga continues to dominate her professional opponents overseas. The 6-6 19-year-old big dropped 30 points and 17 rebounds against Chartres on Feb. 1, underscoring her continued destruction of high-level competition.

Her physical tools are freaky, as Malonga wins with size, speed, coordination and explosion. Her cornucopia of physical and athletic gifts allows for a wide range of future outcomes. It’s easy to imagine Malonga as a versatile perimeter defender despite her size, making her an uber-rare commodity in the WNBA.

The Mystics nearly snuck into the playoffs last season but still need franchise-changing talents. Malonga might not come over to the WNBA for a few seasons but has true superstar upside, making her a worthwhile lottery gamble. She’d pair well in the frontcourt with Aaliyah Edwards, who narrowly lost in the finals of Unrivaled’s 1v1 tournament to Napheesa Collier.

5. Golden State Valkyries - Juste Jocyte, G, ASVEL

News recently broke of Jocyte’s eligibility for the 2025 draft, making the Lithuanian guard an intriguing bet in the first round. The 19-year-old guard has been appearing professionally for years now with the Lithuanian National Team and will now enter the front of WNBA teams’ radars.

Joctye is teammates with Dominique Malonga and has produced a similarly impressive clip despite her age. She’s averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 34.7% from deep, scoring 17 or more points across her last five games.

Juste Jocyte is a Lithuanian star who makes her debut on our 2025 WNBA Mock Draft

Jocyte isn’t an overwhelming athlete, but her size at 6-2, skill and touch should present quite a bit of upside as a complementary guard. A team like the Valkyries, who are building their foundation at this moment, will take interest in young, productive players like Jocyte to eventually come to the WNBA and boost their team.

6. Washington Mystics (via ATL) - Saniya Rivers, G, NC State

The Mystics go all-in on upside in this mock draft edition, pairing Malonga with another dynamic athlete in Saniya Rivers. She’s a menacing defender, generating turnovers with her quickness, explosion and lateral mobility defending the ball. Those physical tools should present quite a bit of upside as a slasher as well.

Rivers will take time to develop as a shooter and a scorer, but players with her high-level tools are worth betting on. Her great passing and generally smart decision-making also bode well for her ceiling as a dynamic, creative secondary guard in conjunction with her athletic gifts.

7. New York Liberty (via PHX) - Kiki Iriafen, F, USC

Iriafen, once considered a possible top-2 pick in this draft, has fallen quite a bit. Part of her slide results from how the lottery shook out, but she hasn’t maintained her high level of play from last season. She’s still an impressive, fluid defender who scores and creates on the interior, but she hasn’t progressed much as a shooter or decision-maker.

Still, she’s much more talented than the average seventh overall pick and the defending champs won’t complain about landing a player like her here. Iriafen will help New York replenish its frontcourt depth after losing Kayla Thornton to the Valkyries in expansion and adding another potential high-level role player to their title-winning core.

8. Connecticut Sun (via IND) - Shyanne Sellers, F, Maryland

The Sun acquired this pick in a four-team trade that sent Sophie Cunningham to Indiana among other moves. After losing Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner this offseason, the Sun will look to add high-ceiling talents to start their reconstruction and Sellers fits that bill as a versatile wing piece.

Sellers must prove she can shoot with consistent volume from deep and pressure the rim, but her size, passing feel and mid-range scoring present considerable upside. Wing-sized players who can create, pass, score and defend often develop into stars and that’s exactly what Connecticut needs at this moment.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (via SEA) - Georgia Amoore, G, Kentucky

The Sparks filled a major hole at guard after trading for Kelsey Plum, but LA will want to add more depth and youth in the backcourt. Plum won’t be around forever (and needs to re-sign past this season), so adding another dynamic player like Amoore to learn under her makes sense. She’s an elite shot creator and pick-and-roll operator who should spark LA’s offense in the pros.

Amoore’s size at just 5-6 will present some obstacles, especially on defense, but she’s a talented enough shooter, playmaker and mid-range scorer to compensate for her lack of physical tools. Her, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson will form one of the league’s most intriguing and promising young cores.

10. Chicago Sky (via CON) - Azzi Fudd, G, UConn

Drafting Citron in the top 3 won’t fully solve Chicago’s issues in its guard room. Fudd would add another great shooter and off-ball player to the mix — she’s shooting a white-hot 48.2% from deep this season on a high volume of attempts. Fudd’s elite shotmaking paired with Citron would instantly flip Chicago’s spacing outlook.

Fudd is helping prove to teams that she can stay on the court, as she’s appeared in every game since the middle of December. If Fudd can stay healthy, she could end up a monumental steal at this stage of the draft as a result of her shooting, strong playmaking and defensive capabilities.

11. Minnesota Lynx - Maddy Westbeld, F, Notre Dame

Despite missing most of this season due to injury, Westbeld will remain on draft radars for her size and shootings. Bigs who space the floor at Westbeld’s level tend to carry value in the pros, especially ones who add some closeout attacking and solid defense as she does. It’s easy to envision her as a solid role player for a great team like Minnesota.

After losing a great floor-spacing big in Cecilia Zandalasini to the Valkyries in expansion, it would make sense to add a replacement there in Westbeld. The Lynx will push for another finals appearance and hopeful championship next season and will need to replenish its depth to give it the best chance to do so.

12. Dallas Wings (via NYK) - Aneesah Morrow, F, LSU

The Wings sneak back into the end of the first round as a result of their recent trading. They’ll add a solid wing prospect in Morrow here, hoping to strengthen their rotation and add more depth after adding Bueckers.

LSU's Angel Reese has a new successor in Aneesah Morrow who goes 12th in our 2025 WNBA Mock Draft Source: Imagn

Morrow isn’t a high-level shooter or creator, but she won’t have to do those things on a team with Bueckers and Ogunbowale. She can focus on defending the perimeter, rebounding and scoring on the interior, providing valuable complementary play next to Dallas’s star perimeter players.

Full order for 2025 WNBA Mock Draft 1st round

Projected pick Player Team 1 Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings 2 Olivia Miles Seattle Storm 3 Sonia Citron Chicago Sky 4 Dominique Malonga Washington Mystics 5 Juste Joyce Golden State Valkyrires 6 Saniya Rivers Washington Mystics via ATL 7 Kiki Iriafen New York Liberty via PHX 8 Shaynne Sellers Connecticut Sun via IND 9 Georgia Amoore Los Angeles Sparks 10 Azzi Fudd Chicago Sky via CON 11 Maddi Westbeld Minnesota Lynx 12 Aneesah Morrow Dallas Wings

