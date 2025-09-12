2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year: Sportskeeda crowns Paige Bueckers ahead of Sonia Citron despite razor thin margins

The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year race has been nothing short of thrilling. From Paige Bueckers’ brilliance in Dallas as the No. 1 pick to Sonia Citron’s rise as one of the league’s most efficient scorers in Washington, the award came down to these two rookies who rose above the rest of the class.

Ad

Sportskeeda crowns Paige Bueckers as the 2025 Rookie of the Year, but the race was much tighter than it appears. Ultimately, Bueckers’ consistency and her ability to lift the Wings even when her shot wasn’t falling gave her a narrow advantage as she edged out Sonia Citron in a Rookie of the Year race that went down to the wire. Let's take a closer look.

2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year: Paige Bueckers edges out Sonia Citron for the win

Bueckers came into the league shouldering some very lofty expectations, and she has lived up to the hype. Her first season has fans thinking the Wings have a generational talent on their hands. This has been the case since her first few weeks in the WNBA, showing that it took no time for her to captivate fans with her remarkable ability.

Ad

Trending

The highlights of Bueckers' season include many stellar performances, like her 44-point outburst against the LA Sparks. But her season was ultimately appreciated for her consistency as she finished with averages of 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 47.7%.

Even with her shot not falling, Bueckers defended, facilitated for her team and made the right plays. Her all-around impact ultimately solidified the UConn alumna as our Rookie of the Year.

Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty

If it wasn’t for Sonia Citron’s exquisite offensive display for Washington, Bueckers would’ve run away with the Rookie of the Year award this season. Citron took no time to carve out a reputation as one of the league’s most efficient scorers. She finishes her campaign while flirting with a 50-40-90 season.

Ad

These shooting splits would be impressive for any player in the league, let alone a rookie. Citron participated in all 44 of the Mystics’ games, averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Watching her finesse and polished style of play could make anyone forget that they were witnessing a rookie and not a veteran guard.

2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year: How did the other rookies fare?

While Bueckers and Citron separated themselves from the pack early, the rest of the 2025 draft class deserves recognition for their impressive play throughout the season.

Ad

Kiki Iriafen emerged as one of the best players from this class, becoming a force on the interior for the Washington Mystics. She too played all 44 games this season, averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Her physicality and presence on the glass make Iriafen one of the league's most dependable forwards. If she can add a 3-point shot to her game, Iriafen could become an elite two-way player.

Janelle Salaun also deserves recognition for her standout play for the Golden State Valkyries. The expansion team might have failed to clinch a playoff berth without her.

Ad

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Salaun displayed solid two-way play, defending multiple positions for the team each game. She also extended the floor with her range, making invaluable contributions on both ends. She finishes her season with averages of 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, though her numbers don't do justice to her impact and versatility.

Ad

Last but not least, Dominique Malonga made plenty of noise during the second half of the season, displaying her athleticism and impressive touch around the rim. Malonga also has good instincts on defense and has all the makings of a future star in the league.

She got off to a slow start as she gradually adjusted to the league's pace, posting averages of 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in her rookie season.

Paige Bueckers takes the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, but Sonia Citron's strong play made the race significantly more enjoyable. Together, the two delivered some of the best performances fans have seen from the rookies this season. Iriafen, Salaun and Malonga also showed immense promise, giving WNBA fans much to look forward to next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More