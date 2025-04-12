Projected top-five pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, Shyanne Sellers, announced her engagement with her partner and former Maryland teammate Faith Masonius in the early hours of Friday. The engagement marked a wholesome moment for the couple right before Sellers entered the WNBA and the news of their engagement had Marina Mabrey's sister, Dara Mabrey, in tears, rooting for her friends.

Dara Mabrey, who herself was a basketball star at Notre Dame, has been close friends with Faith Masonius for a long time, having played together as teenagers at Manasquan High School in New Jersey. The duo has remained friends despite taking separate paths in college basketball and Mabrey could not hold her tears in as she got the news of her friend's engagement to Sellers at 3 a.m. on Friday.

"Unplanned cry at 3am bc of @shyanne.sellers and @faithmasonius" posted Mabrey, with a screenshot of her crying while on a FaceTime call with the newly engaged couple.

3 a.m. tears for Marina Mabrey’s sister as Shyanne Sellers gets engaged to girlfriend Faith Masonius ahead of WNBA Draft - Source: Instagram_@daramabrey

Shyanne Sellers, the daughter of former NBA player Brad Sellers, has been an ambassador for the LGBTQ+ community in the collegiate basketball space and the news of her engagement with Faith Marsonius has been widely celebrated. Dara Mabrey's reaction just about sums up the excitement surrounding the newly engaged couple, who are also set for big draft night news in just under a week.

Shyanne Sellers and Faith Marsonius began their relationship during their time together at Maryland

The duo formed the core of a competitive Maryland unit and had their relationship flourish on and off the court. Faith Marsonius' eventual transfer to Seton Hall meant that they could not appear together at Sellers' last NCAA tournament before she embarked on her professional journey. However, Marsonius was present in attendance, rooting for her partner at the Sweet Sixteen round.

"Anything to watch pookie play" posted Marsonius, recording her journey to the Sweet Sixteen match-up between Maryland and South Carolina in what marked Sellers' last game in collegiate basketball.

Despite not being able to take Maryland past South Carolina, Shyanne Sellers saw her draft stock climb through the tournament and almost all draft projections see her as a top 5 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. Marsonius, who is also a reputed name at the collegiate level, may have a different path to professional basketball, but one cannot rule out the two having a reunion at the WNBA stage as of now.

