3 areas of improvement Angel Reese must focus on in her second year

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made an immediate impact in her rookie WNBA season, earning All-Rookie honors and finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft, averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34 games. She quickly became a key player for Chicago heading into the 2025 season.

The Sky struggled last year, finishing last in the Eastern Conference with a 13-27 record. The team will look to improve upon their performance when the new season tips off in May.

Reese hopes to lead the Sky to the playoffs, but there's a ton of work to be done before that is possible. Let's look at three areas of improvement that Reese must focus on in her sophomore year in the WNBA.

3 areas Angel Reese must improve on in her second season

1) Shooting

Angel Reese's offensive arsenal remains pretty limited, with a majority of her points coming from inside the paint. Despite playing close to the bucket, she shot 39.1% from the field last season. Reese can't grow into a star and achieve her goals with the Sky if she doesn't add more weapons to her arsenal.

Developing a mid-range jumper or the ability to shoot from beyond the arc would do wonders for Reese. She also needs to work on finishing near the rim to increase her field goal percentage.

2) Playmaking

Every star somewhat elevates the players around them and helps them play better. This can be done through gravity or by facilitating for them. This isn't true for Reese since her limited offensive capabilities don't draw a lot of defenders toward her. So, Reese must focus on being a better facilitator for her teammates.

She averaged 1.9 apg and 2.2 turnovers per game in 2024. Reese needs to do a much better job providing for her team if she hopes to succeed in her second year.

3) Defense

At 6-foot-3, Reese lacks the length needed to go up against most forwards in the WNBA. More often than not, she is caught in mismatches due to her small frame. Furthermore, she lacks the lateral quickness required to keep up with smaller, quicker guards. While Reese can't do anything about her height, she can work on her footwork and put in more effort on the defensive end.

Angel Reese has already begun to make improvements and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in Unrivaled's inaugural season. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of the same out of her in her second season in the WNBA.

