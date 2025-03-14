3 early favorites for Unrivaled 2025 Finals MVP after solid regular stretch

The Unrivaled League’s inaugural season closed on Monday with the Lunar Owls defeating Mist BC, while the Vinyl BC suffered a 28-point loss to Rose BC. Following the results of the last day of the regular season, the Lunar Owls, Rose BC, Laces BC and Vinyl BC ended first, second, third and fourth, respectively.

Ad

Now, the Unrivaled League’s semifinals will tip off on Sunday, here’s what the schedule looks like:

Laces BC vs. Rose BC

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls

All four teams have been led by amazing players like Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, Kayla McBride and more. The championship game will occur on Monday, following the semifinals. With the conclusion of the season so close, now would be the perfect time to look at three early favorites for the Unrivaled 2025 Finals MVP.

Ad

Trending

Here are three early favorites to win Unrivaled 2025 Finals MVP

1) Napheesa Collier

Collier led the Unrivaled League in scoring this season (Image via Imagn)

Napheesa Collier﻿ was easily one of the best players in the league this season. She led the Lunar Owls to the top of the table, recording 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Collier was also key on defense putting up 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks on a nightly basis.

Ad

Collier has been the Owls’ first option and is without a doubt an early favorite for Unrivaled’s 2025 Finals MVP. The 28-year-old should have the award on lock if the Lunar Owls win the finals.

2) Chelsea Gray

Chelsea Gray was key for Rose BC (Image via Imagn)

Chelsea Gray led Rose BC to the second seed (8-6) in the league, recording 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Gray is in fine form and put up some monster performances to close out the season, recording 38 points against Mist BC on March 1 and 33 points against Vinyl BC on Monday. Gray and Rose BC will take on Laces BC in Unrivaled’s semifinals on Sunday.

Ad

Chelsea has shown up for Rose BC against all the teams left in the playoffs, accordingly, she is an early favorite to snag the 2025 Finals MVP award. However, it will take a combined effort from the entire squad if Rose BC wants any chance at going all the way.

3) Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride led the Laces BC to the third seed this season (Image via Imagn)

Kayla McBride was stellar for Laces BC this season, recording 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She has made 13 appearances for the team and has been consistent throughout, putting in effort on both ends of the floor. If the Laces BC manage to take down Rose BC in their semifinal matchup, McBride will surely be one of the favorites to win the 2025 Finals MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback