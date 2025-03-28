3 fascinating things about New York Liberty’s new $80,000,000 arena

Reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, have announced they will build a new $80 million arena. The state-of-the-art practice facility will span over 75,000 feet and will be located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in five games to become the 2024 WNBA champions.

The organization’s plans for a new facility showcase their trust in the team and their willingness to provide them with the tools for sustained success. New York’s new practice facility will be unlike any other and features a ton of fascinating features.

Today, we’ll be looking at three fascinating things about the New York Liberty’s new $80 million arena. Let’s get into it.

3 fascinating things about the New York Liberty’s new $80,000,000 arena

#1) There will be a hair, nail, and makeup studio

WNBA players often operate on tight schedules once the season kicks off. This cuts into their self-care time that they might’ve spent taking care of their body. However, New York Liberty players won’t have this problem starting from 2027. Their new state-of-the-art arena will feature a hair, nail, and makeup studio for the players, ensuring that they can get the care they need in the middle of the season.

#2) A revolutionary locker room

Instead of going with a traditional locker room, the Liberty is going a step beyond for their players. The locker rooms for their new arena have been described as revolutionary and will come with the following features:

Private suite for each player

Full-height wardrobes

Sneaker storage

Vanity with face-illuminating mirrors

A seven-foot daybed for recovery and lounging

This approach will likely go a long way towards providing their players the space and comfort they need in a locker room.

#3) Roof deck player dining area

The New York Liberty’s new arena will also feature a player dining area with both outside and inside seating, complete with views of the skyline. The players will also have access to in-house private chefs who will ensure they meet their dietary needs.

That’s not all, the new arena will also feature two full-sized practice courts, an outdoor basketball court, an indoor and outdoor two-story strength training room, a recovery suite, and two private family lounges.

The New York Liberty is going a step beyond to ensure that their players have all the tools needed to succeed and perform better than their rivals. It’ll be interesting to see how these changes translate to success on the court when the new arena opens in 2027.

