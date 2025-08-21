3 huge records created by Paige Bueckers during her electrifying display against Sparks

On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers made history in more ways than one. Though her Dallas Wings got beaten 81-80 by the LA Sparks off a Kelsey Plum buzzer beater, this year's top draft pick reached unscaled heights in the history of the WNBA.

Ad

Throughout this season, Bueckers has set one record after another. Wednesday night's performance, however, was extra special as she set no less than three records in a sensational display against the Sparks.

3 huge records set by Paige Bueckers vs Sparks

Most points in a game by a rookie in WNBA history

Dallas Wings v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

The WNBA has witnessed some electrifying displays of offense from rookies in the past, but none has been as scintillating as Bueckers' scoring output on Wednesday. Her 44-point output currently tops the list of best scoring performances by a player in their rookie season in the WNBA.

Ad

Trending

Prior to Bueckers, the drafted rookie who held the single-game record was Candace Parker, who scored 40 points back in 2008. (While Cynthia Cooper also had a 44-point game in 1997, this was the WNBA's inaugural season and the future Hall of Famer was not a drafted rookie.)

Most points in a game by any player this season

Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

Aside from topping all the talented rookies that have come before her, Bueckers also outdid her contemporaries, as her 44 points on Wednesday are the most that any WNBA player has scored this season.

Ad

With this scoring output, the Wings rookie has outdone Kelsey Mitchell, who poured in 38 points in an Indiana Fever game just three days prior. Bueckers has also leapfrogged Nneka Ogwumike, A'ja Wilson, Arike Ogunbowale, and Kelsey Plum, who have all dropped 37-point performances.

First 40-piece in league history on 80% FG shooting

Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

Bueckers did not just impress the basketball community with her tremendous scoring. Her efficiency on Wednesday was just as mind-blowing, as she shot a blistering 80.9% from the field.

All game long, Bueckers dug deep in her bag, torturing Sparks defenders with an array of midrange conversions, finishes at the rim, and outside connections. Missing just one in every five shots is yet another fantastic display of Bueckers' unparalleled skill level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More