3 international stars to watch out for as they lace up for Golden State Valkyries in 2025 WNBA season ft. Temi Fagbenle 

The Golden State Valkyries are preparing for their first season in the WNBA. Earlier this year, the WNBA held an expansion draft to fill the roster lineup for the league's 13th franchise where Golden State selected several key players from each team.

Interestingly, the Golden State Valkyries selected a majority of international players. Seven out of the team's 11 picks were international players, and they will play alongside United States-based selections Kate Martin, Veronica Burton, and Kayla Thornton.

Here are three global players to watch this year as they suit up for the inaugural Golden State Valkyries season:

3 international players to watch on Golden State Valkyries in 2025 WNBA season

1. Temi Fagbenle

WNBA: SEP 25 Playoffs First Round Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Temi Fagbenle returned to the WNBA last season with the Indiana Fever after taking a hiatus from the United States-based league. Fagbenle was originally selected by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2016 WNBA Draft after a collegiate career at Harvard and USC.

Fagbenle, who was born in Baltimore to Nigerian parents but has represented Great Britain internationally, played with the Lynx from 2017 to 2019 and helped propel Minnesota to a league championship in her first season. However, after a short stint in Minnesota, Fagbenle played overseas before signing with the Indiana Fever last season.

Fagbenle saw action in just 22 games with the Fever due to several injuries throughout the season. However, when she did find time on the floor the 6'4 center averaged 19 minutes, 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

2. Stephanie Talbot

Connecticut Sun v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

Stephanie Talbot is an Australian WNBA forward who was drafted in 2014 by the Phoenix Mercury. Since entering the league, Talbot has made stops in Phoenix, Minnesota, Seattle, and most recently, Los Angeles before being selected by Golden State this offseason.

After two seasons in Seattle, Talbot signed a two-year deal with the Sparks but was sidelined the first season due to a torn ACL. Last season, Talbot played 37 games, the most games in a single season in her career. She averaged just 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.

The Sparks finished a tough season in general, but Talbot will bring a veteran spirit to the Golden State Valkyries as the team goes through its initial growing pains.

3. Laeticia Amihere

Atlanta Dream v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

Like the other two players on this list, Laeticia Amihere may be another player who has simply may not have had enough time on the court in the WNBA to truly show what she is capable of.

Amihere was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the 8th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. After spending four seasons under Dawn Staley at South Carolina, winning the 2022 National Championship and three Final Four appearances, the Canadian-born forward has had a tough start to her professional career.

Amihere has played in just 38 games over two seasons with the Dream and has averaged less than three points, but the best part about the expansion of the WNBA is the increase in opportunity to get on the court and produce.

Amihere, Talbot and Fagbenle will all have an increased opportunity to showcase their true talent. Each player has shined in the Women's National Basketball League in Australia, but will get an increased opportunity to leave their mark on the WNBA.

