3 key takeaways from WNBA’s latest CBA offer amid Cathy Engelbert’s strained relationship with players

The WNBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) meetings with the players’ union took center stage even during the Las Vegas Aces-Phoenix Mercury championship series. As fiercely as the two teams competed, league insider Annie Costabile reported on Friday that the CBA talks have been just as hotly discussed. Costabile, per Front Office Sports, laid out the stalemate between the two sides.Before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the media that the league’s goal is aligned with the players. She added that the league and team owners want “much of the same things that the players want.”Engelbert explained she wants to “significantly” increase the salaries and benefits of players, but there is a caveat. The league will not compromise “long-term growth and viability.”Additionally, the strained relationship between the league’s top officer and the players looms large over CBA talks.3 major points from WNBA CBA talks between Cathy Engelbert and the WNBPA#3. Cathy Engelbert’s contentious relationship with the players is affecting discussionsThe fragile relationship between Engelbert and the players broke when Napheesa Collier called out the commissioner for alleged “lack of accountability.” Collier also opened up conversations about Engelbert’s take on officiating and the league’s top revenue drivers. The support for Collier was unanimous, underlining the difficulty in reaching an agreement before the CBA deadline ends on Oct. 31.Annie Costabile reported on how the combative atmosphere has affected talks:“A collection of league sources has indicated that Engelbert’s strained relationships extend to team presidents and owners. One source tells FOS that Engelbert is a ‘brilliant businesswoman,’ but her communication style has not been well received.”#2. WNBA refuses to hit or break $1 million for max contractsKelsey Mitchell, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale have a base salary of $249,244, the highest in the WNBA, per Spotrac. With the league’s media-rights income spiking to at least $200 million after a $60 million annual revenue, players are asking for more.Annie Costabile reported the league’s stance:“According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of negotiations, the WNBA’s latest proposal does not include a supermax salary at or exceeding $1 million in the first year of the deal. &quot;The league’s proposal, according to those sources, includes a supermax salary closer to $850,000 and a veteran minimum hovering around $300,000 in the first year of the proposal.”With such a large gap between the figures, only time will tell how both sides will iron things out.#1. WNBA and WNBPA are headed for an extension in CBA talksIn 2019, the league and the WNBPA needed a 60-day extension to come to an agreement. Given the strained relationship between Cathy Engelbert and the difference in proposals, the talks could be headed to overtime.