  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • 3 key takeaways from WNBA’s latest CBA offer amid Cathy Engelbert’s strained relationship with players

3 key takeaways from WNBA’s latest CBA offer amid Cathy Engelbert’s strained relationship with players

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 11, 2025 06:33 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game One - Source: Getty
3 key takeaways from WNBA’s latest CBA offer amid Cathy Engelbert’s strained relationship with players. [photo: Getty]

The WNBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) meetings with the players’ union took center stage even during the Las Vegas Aces-Phoenix Mercury championship series. As fiercely as the two teams competed, league insider Annie Costabile reported on Friday that the CBA talks have been just as hotly discussed. Costabile, per Front Office Sports, laid out the stalemate between the two sides.

Ad

Before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the media that the league’s goal is aligned with the players. She added that the league and team owners want “much of the same things that the players want.”

Engelbert explained she wants to “significantly” increase the salaries and benefits of players, but there is a caveat. The league will not compromise “long-term growth and viability.”

Additionally, the strained relationship between the league’s top officer and the players looms large over CBA talks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

3 major points from WNBA CBA talks between Cathy Engelbert and the WNBPA

#3. Cathy Engelbert’s contentious relationship with the players is affecting discussions

The fragile relationship between Engelbert and the players broke when Napheesa Collier called out the commissioner for alleged “lack of accountability.” Collier also opened up conversations about Engelbert’s take on officiating and the league’s top revenue drivers. The support for Collier was unanimous, underlining the difficulty in reaching an agreement before the CBA deadline ends on Oct. 31.

Ad

Annie Costabile reported on how the combative atmosphere has affected talks:

“A collection of league sources has indicated that Engelbert’s strained relationships extend to team presidents and owners. One source tells FOS that Engelbert is a ‘brilliant businesswoman,’ but her communication style has not been well received.”

#2. WNBA refuses to hit or break $1 million for max contracts

Kelsey Mitchell, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale have a base salary of $249,244, the highest in the WNBA, per Spotrac. With the league’s media-rights income spiking to at least $200 million after a $60 million annual revenue, players are asking for more.

Ad

Annie Costabile reported the league’s stance:

“According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of negotiations, the WNBA’s latest proposal does not include a supermax salary at or exceeding $1 million in the first year of the deal.
"The league’s proposal, according to those sources, includes a supermax salary closer to $850,000 and a veteran minimum hovering around $300,000 in the first year of the proposal.”
Ad

With such a large gap between the figures, only time will tell how both sides will iron things out.

#1. WNBA and WNBPA are headed for an extension in CBA talks

In 2019, the league and the WNBPA needed a 60-day extension to come to an agreement. Given the strained relationship between Cathy Engelbert and the difference in proposals, the talks could be headed to overtime.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More
Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications