3 landing spots for Diana Taurasi if 3x WNBA champion laces up for 2025 WNBA season

Several pages of WNBA history books have the name "Diana Tausari" all over them. She entered the league 21 years ago as the first-overall pick out of Uconn, and she's spent her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

Six Olympic gold medals, three WNBA championships, one MVP, five scoring titles, 14 All-WNBA selections, two WNBA Finals MVPs and eleven All-Star berths later, she might be ready to call it a career.

“I want to thank every single coach, every single player, every single person that’s put on a WNBA jersey because it takes the village […] for everyone who played before this league is where it is now — we’re thankful for you guys and we’re thankful for the next generation,” Taurasi said on Sept. 20.

Ad

Trending

However, Taurasi still has some gas left in the tank as she put up 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 3-pointers per game at 42 years old.

Taurasi played 36 of 40 games last season, and several teams would be fortunate to have her on their roster. Let's look at the possibility of her not only returning for another season but also playing for another team.

Three potential destinations for Diana Taurasi

Dallas Wings

Ad

The Dallas Wings haven't been the most consistent franchise. Given their struggles, Paige Bueckers, the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, might choose to stay in college for another year.

Making a big and aggressive run at a fellow UConn legend might be the only way to convince Bueckers to play in Dallas. She could mentor her and bridge the new era for the team, although it seems highly unlikely.

Ad

LA Sparks

Taurasi has spent her entire career with the Sun, but this could be an opportunity to head back home. As a Chino, California native, she could have a farewell tour with the LA Sparks, a team that's slowly trying to go back to relevance.

The Sparks acquired her fellow USA Basketball teammate Kelsey Plum this offseason. It makes sense from a geographical standpoint, despite not being considered a contender yet.

Ad

Phoenix Mercury

It's hard to envision Taurasi playing for any other team. She's become a living legend in the desert and it would be odd to see her ride into the sunset as a foe after so many memories in Arizona.

Taurasi is reportedly weighing all of her options, but it's hard to imagine she's considering playing for a different franchise if she returns for another season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback