3 major expectations the Dallas Wings have from Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and are expected to select UConn’s Paige Bueckers. The 23-year-old is coming off a historic season for the Huskies, leading them to the national championship. She recorded 17 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Huskies over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Following her stellar showing at UConn this season, fans expect great things from Bueckers in the WNBA. The Dallas Wings, the favorites to land the 23-year-old, will also have high expectations from the UConn guard.

So, let’s look at three major expectations the Dallas Wings will have from Paige Bueckers.

Three major expectations the Dallas Wings have from Paige Bueckers

#1 Elevate the Wings’ offense

Bueckers made 37 appearances for the Huskies this season, recording 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting an efficient 53.9% from the field.

She also made 42.4% of all her 3-pointer attempts. Evidently, Bueckers is a gifted scorer and playmaker. As such, the Wings will expect her to elevate their offense upon her arrival.

#2 Build chemistry with Arike Ogunbowale

The Wings will also expect Bueckers to build chemistry with their star guard, Arike Ogunbowale. The 28-year-old made 38 appearances for Dallas in 2024, recording 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

She made the All-Star team and was named to the All-WNBA second team. If Bueckers can quickly build chemistry with Arike, the Wings will possess a formidable backcourt.

#3 Make the playoffs

The Dallas Wings finished last season with the second-worst record in the league, ahead of only the LA Sparks. They finished 9-31 for the season and were six games behind the Atlanta Dream, who made the playoffs with a 15-25 record. With Paige Bueckers' addition, Dallas will have more quality than last season.

As such, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the Wings will expect to make the playoffs, especially if they draft a promising prospect like Bueckers. A core of Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan and Paige Bueckers might surprise many teams in 2025. Of course, most of it will depend on how well Bueckers transitions to the league.

Bueckers will also be expected to win the Rookie of the Year award. She's coming into the league as the best prospect from this year’s draft class, making it likely that whoever drafts her will expect her to win.

