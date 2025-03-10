3 players who had a disappointing Unrivaled season ft. Dijonai Carrington and Breanna Stewart

The first Unrivaled season is nearing its end with three teams already clinching a spot in the playoffs. The 3x3 basketball league has been successful in attracting an audience to fill out the arenas and also breaking viewership records on several occasions.

However, not all players have had dominant showings. Here's a look at three WNBA players who had a disappointing first season with Unrivaled.

3 players who had a disappointing Unrivaled season

3. DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington dribbling the ball in Mist BC gear. (Source: Getty)

DiJonai Carrington came off a great run in the WNBA last season. She won the Most Improved Player award and played a big part in the Connecticut Sun's playoff run. However, she failed to live up to her MIP form with Mist BC.

Carrington appeared in 10 matchups on 9.3 minutes per game. Compared to her WNBA stats from last season, the Dallas Wings guard saw a dip in her numbers, she averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the 3x3 format, compared to her 12.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.6 apg averages from the 2024 WNBA season.

Mist BC is fifth in the Unrivaled standings and has a slim chance of making the playoffs.

2. Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally goes up for a shot against Napheesa Collier (Source: Getty)

Satou Sabally is another player who has had a disappointing season in the 3x3 league. She came off a bad run with the Dallas Wings last season and ahead of her free agency, she made it clear that she won't be returning to her old team.

Sabally needed to perform to get the interest of big WNBA franchises. She was good as an individual player and landed a contract with the Phoenix Mercury but failed to carry her team. Phantom BC is last in the standings and has failed to secure a playoff spot.

The Mercury forward also displayed a slight dip in her stats while playing in Unrivaled. Sabally averaged 15.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 1.9 apg, which are lower than her WNBA stats last season. She averaged 17.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 5.0 apg in 2024.

1. Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart in Mist BC gear. (Source: Getty)

Breanna Stewart is probably the player who has been the most disappointing in the first season of her league. Napheesa Collier and Stewart started the Unrivaled together and although the 2024 WNBA champion delivered a stellar solo performance, her team didn't.

Stewart averaged 19.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg and 3.3 apg, looking to get her team in contention but Mist BC lost one game after another and is fifth in the standings. Meanwhile, Collier has led her team to first place in the standings.

