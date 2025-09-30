The 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team was released on Monday. Dallas Wings star and reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers was joined by Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citon and forward Kiki Iriafen, Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun and Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga.However, despite the list having for the first time since 2014 the top 4 picks from the same draft class, some players were shockingly snubbed. Let's take a look at the top three players who were surprisingly left off the list.3 players shockingly snubbed on 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team#1. Saniya Rivers - Connecticut SunSaniya Rivers was a Rookie of the Year candidate, which makes her omission from the WNBA All-Rookie Team shocking. The former NC State star delivered one of the most efficient rookie campaigns in recent memory. She averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, and her shooting splits (40.7% FG, 34.1% 3-point and 74.6% FT) put her among the top tier of rookies.Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) drives the ball toward the basket against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) - Source: ImagnIn addition to her offensive end-product, she anchored the Suns' defense. She was frequently tasked with guarding the opposition's best scoring guard. Rivers was the 2nd rookie guard in WNBA history to have 100 steals and blocks.#2. Te-Hina PaoPao - Atlanta DreamTe-Hina PaoPao arrived with hype, despite her low draft pick (round two, pick 18) in her draft class. She averaged 5.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg and 2.4 apg in 43 games (15 starts).Sep 14, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao (2) drives on Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesMany believe her defensive stats merited inclusion into the WNBA All-Rookie Team. She deserved a shot because when injuries forced rotation shifts, she proved versatile playing both the forward and center positions.#3. Monique Makani - Phoenix MercuryThe undrafted Monique Makani is another rookie who deserved to be in the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Her role in Mercury's deep run into the playoffs is well-deserved.Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles the ball during a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun - Source: GettyShe averaged 7.7 ppg, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and despite not putting up huge scoring numbers, she was crucial and played all 40 games this season. Her +/- saw the Mercury outscore opponents by nearly 10 points per 100 possessions with her on the court.