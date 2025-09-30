  • home icon
3 players shockingly snubbed on 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 30, 2025 00:02 GMT
3 players shockingly snubbed on 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team
3 players shockingly snubbed on 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team (PHOTOS: IMAGN)

The 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team was released on Monday. Dallas Wings star and reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers was joined by Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citon and forward Kiki Iriafen, Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun and Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga.

However, despite the list having for the first time since 2014 the top 4 picks from the same draft class, some players were shockingly snubbed. Let's take a look at the top three players who were surprisingly left off the list.

3 players shockingly snubbed on 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team

#1. Saniya Rivers - Connecticut Sun

Saniya Rivers was a Rookie of the Year candidate, which makes her omission from the WNBA All-Rookie Team shocking. The former NC State star delivered one of the most efficient rookie campaigns in recent memory. She averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, and her shooting splits (40.7% FG, 34.1% 3-point and 74.6% FT) put her among the top tier of rookies.

Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) drives the ball toward the basket against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) - Source: Imagn
Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) drives the ball toward the basket against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) - Source: Imagn

In addition to her offensive end-product, she anchored the Suns' defense. She was frequently tasked with guarding the opposition's best scoring guard. Rivers was the 2nd rookie guard in WNBA history to have 100 steals and blocks.

#2. Te-Hina PaoPao - Atlanta Dream

Te-Hina PaoPao arrived with hype, despite her low draft pick (round two, pick 18) in her draft class. She averaged 5.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg and 2.4 apg in 43 games (15 starts).

Sep 14, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao (2) drives on Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao (2) drives on Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Many believe her defensive stats merited inclusion into the WNBA All-Rookie Team. She deserved a shot because when injuries forced rotation shifts, she proved versatile playing both the forward and center positions.

#3. Monique Makani - Phoenix Mercury

The undrafted Monique Makani is another rookie who deserved to be in the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Her role in Mercury's deep run into the playoffs is well-deserved.

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles the ball during a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles the ball during a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

She averaged 7.7 ppg, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and despite not putting up huge scoring numbers, she was crucial and played all 40 games this season. Her +/- saw the Mercury outscore opponents by nearly 10 points per 100 possessions with her on the court.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

