3 potential landings spots for Angel Reese amid Chicago Sky fallout

Angel Reese reportedly told the Chicago Tribune that she would “move in a different direction” if the Chicago Sky continue to falter. According to the same source, the two-time All-Star wanted the team to overhaul the lineup around her and Kamilla Cardoso to compete for a championship. Front Office Sports added that the Sky planned a team meeting “to address Reese directly.”After the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 88-64 on Wednesday, Reese spoke to reporters in the postgame presser. When asked about the viral report, she claimed that she was “taken out of context.” Reese added that she had already apologized to her teammates and insisted she did not throw them under the bus.Despite the apology, the damage might be irreparable, which makes trading Reese an option. Evaluating the return for the Chi Barbie could be tricky, though. With more than half the players turning unrestricted free agents next season, only time will tell what returns Chicago could get in a potential trade.3 teams potentially interested in acquiring Angel Reese#3. Connecticut SunAngel Reese wants to compete for a championship, but she has no veto power. The Chicago Sky could trade her to any team, including the rebuilding Connecticut Sun, for the right return.The Sky could send Reese to Connecticut for rookie Aneesah Morrow and a second-round pick. Chicago gets an emerging team-first player who tries to get the job done without any fanfare. Morrow took over LSU afterr Reese left, a trend that could continue in the WNBA.Morrow isn’t the double-double machine that Reese is, but she has a more polished game on offense. The 6-foot-1 forward has been willing to shoot from deep in her rookie season, making her an intriguing frontcourt partner for Kamilla Cardoso.Meanwhile, the Sun could roll out a frontline of Angel Reese and the newly acquired Aaliyah Edwards. A core of Reese, Edwards, Saniyah Rivers, Leila Lacan and whoever the Sun drafts in the lottery next year will be a solid foundation.#2. Washington MysticsAngel Reese reportedly wanted the Sky to sign a “younger” point guard because of Courtney Vandersloot’s injury history and age. Chicago could keep the veteran floor general and send the Chi Barbie to the Washington Mystics for Kiki Iriafen.Iriafen, like Reese, is an All-Star, a situation that could signal a no-hassle swap. The former Stanford and Southern California star has helped the Mystics to a surprisingly good performance this season. She is averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.The Mystics could accommodate the Chicago Sky by flipping those numbers for Angel Reese’s 14.6 ppg, 12.6 rpg and 3.7 apg. If a straight swap is possible, Washington might jump on that option.#1. Dallas WingsAccording to WNBA executives interviewed by Front Office Sports, they see Angel Reese as a “third or fourth option” in a contending team. The Chicago Sky could make that happen by sending Reese to Dallas for first-round picks.The Wings could address their undersized frontcourt with easily the WNBA’s most relentless rebounder. Dallas could retain the 6-foot-7 Li Yueru, but she might miss next season due to an ACL injury.If the Wings win the lottery, they could get 6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts. If not, trading for Angel Reese's proven All-Star production should give them another solid piece around Paige Bueckers.