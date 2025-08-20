The WNBA MVP race could be heating up in the final weeks of the regular season. Although Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier has been the clear leader so far, her recent injuries have allowed others to enter the race, including Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
After securing her third MVP title last season, Wilson began the year as a frontrunner once again. However, the Aces’ sluggish start and inconsistent form, along with minor injuries, disrupted her campaign and kept her from defending the crown.
According to BetMGM.com, Collier is the favorite to win this season's MVP with odds of -400, while Mercury star Alyssa Thomas is the second favorite with a +300 figure. Meanwhile, Wilson ranks No. 3 on the list with +2000 odds, but the forward shouldn't be disregarded so soon, with over eight games remaining in the season.
With Collier still sidelined and Wilson finding her stride, the MVP race remains wide open. Here are three reasons why A’ja Wilson could edge out Napheesa Collier to reclaim the WNBA MVP crown.
3 reasons why A'ja Wilson might upset Napheesa Collier to win WNBA MVP crown
#3. Favorable schedule for the Aces
The Las Vegas Aces have a smoother path ahead compared to the Minnesota Lynx. After a rough start, their schedule eases up in the final stretch. With eight games remaining, the Aces will face a struggling Chicago Sky three times and also head to Washington and Los Angeles to play teams still fighting for playoff spots.
On the other hand, the Lynx face a tougher path with 10 games left on the schedule. They’ll visit the No. 2-seeded Dream, followed by three games with the Indiana Fever. Along the way, they’ll also take on the Valkyries twice before travelling to Vegas to face A’ja Wilson and the Aces in September. This should work well for Wilson, who is enjoying a great run of form.
#2. Wilson and the Aces hold the momentum
Despite the Minnesota Lynx (28-6) holding the best record in the league, the Aces are currently the most in-form team in the WNBA. Boasting a record of nine wins and a single loss in their last 10 games, Las Vegas continues to impress. During this period, they have defeated the likes of the Valkyries, the Dream, and the reigning champions, as they ride an eight-game win streak.
Wilson has been a huge contributor to this positive run, with the center recording four separate 30+ point games. Furthermore, her recent performances have raised her total tally, with the two-time WNBA champion averaging double-double figures of 22.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
#1. Napheesa Collier's injury problems
Despite being the frontrunner in the MVP race, averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, Napheesa Collier has been unable to contribute to her tally in recent games. The forward has been out of her team's last five games with an ankle injury and is expected to miss more games in the coming weeks.
Although Collier has been the first name on the teamsheet, injuries have limited her to just 26 appearances this season, forcing her to miss eight games so far. She may return before the regular season ends, but regaining full fitness will be a challenge, opening the door for Wilson to maintain her strong form and possibly overtake Collier in the MVP race.