3 reasons why Angel Reese fits perfectly with Portland Fire if Sky star bails on Chicago amid controversy

Angel Reese was suspended from playing after making negative remarks regarding her team, the Chicago Sky. While her suspension was a disciplinary act, this might lead to Reese's exit in the near future. The question is, where would she go?

A new WNBA team, known as the Portland Fire, will be one of the two new expansion teams coming to the league in 2026. With the new franchise now trying to figure out how to build its team, the offseason might be a good opportunity to acquire Reese from the Sky.

Why Angel Reese is perfect for Portland Fire

Despite the negativity that surrounds her, there's no denying that Angel Reese is among the elite players in the league today. Having her on the team would not only bring star power to the roster but would also reinforce their paint.

With that said, here are three reasons why Reese would be a perfect fit for the Fire.

#1 Fresh Start

While both Reese and the Sky can deny the tension between them, it's clear that the star center isn't happy with her situation in Chicago. Here is what Reese said in her interview, which got her suspended:

“I’m not settling for the same sh*t we did this year,” Reese said. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.”

Despite her intentions of trying to light a fire in Chicago's front office, it might be difficult to pull off her requests. At this point, it's better if she explores her options if she truly wants to play with the best.

#2 Portland has the resources to build around Angel Reese

With a new franchise coming into the league, they will likely have the money required to secure the necessary pieces for Angel Reese.

Joining the Portland Fire means that Reese is teaming up with a blank canvas. Being the first player on the team will allow her to paint a picture she sees ideal.

#3 The birth of a super team

Depending on how things turn out during the offseason, there's a chance that the Fire might be able to form a super team around Reese. Some frustrated WNBA stars could opt to join Reese and help Portland become one of the strongest teams in the league in their inaugural season.

If that were to happen, Reese might finally get the recognition and success that she's been chasing since her rookie season.

