3 reasons why Chicago Sky should shut down Angel Reese for remainder of 2025 WNBA season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have been out of playoff contention since last month, as they sit 12th with an 8-25 record. They have only won once in their last 10 games and have lost their last four.

Reese hasn't played since July 29 due to a nagging back injury, leaving the Sky without their star during the final stretch of the season. With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Sky could just be playing out the year and look to bounce back in 2026.

Here are three reasons why the Sky should shut down Reese for the remainder of 2025 WNBA season:

1) The Sky have no chance of making the playoffs anymore

There's no need for Angel Reese to return this season, as the Sky have lost all their chances of making the playoffs.

Considering her injury, the team could only be endangering Reese's health if she suits up for the Sky in the final games of the season.

Moreover, Reese's back injury is a nagging one, and it likely would be aggravated if she plays games that have no bearing for the team anymore.

2 The Sky should allow exposure to more players

The Sky could find a hidden gemin the coming games, as Reese's spot could be given to other players.

Reese's minutes could be redirected to other players on their bench, who weren't given adequate playing time to play during the early part of the ongoing WNBA season.

Players like Maddy Westbeld and Michaela Onyenwere could benefit from Reese sitting out the season, allowing them to prove themselves ahead of the next season.

#3 Angel Reese needs to be fully healthy for the Sky

The Sky need to be fully healthy for the future. Reese's injury requires the team to be extra careful, as back injuries typically come and go.

At this point in the season, rest is what Reese needs to allow her to come back at 100% for offseason tournaments like the Unrivaled and next season's build-up.

For now, the Sky need to be patient in handling Reese, who has proved to be a foundational piece for the franchise.

