3 reasons why Kamilla Cardoso will be key to Chicago Sky's offense

Kamilla Cardoso is ready for her sophomore season with the Chicago Sky after a frustrating rookie season last year. The fourth overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft dislocated her shoulder in a preseason game last year, and the injury nagged her throughout the season.

Cardoso averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 32 games as the Sky failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2018.

"Honestly, I'm just ready for the season to start," Cardoso told the Chicago Tribune. "For me, last year was kind of rough because I got hurt. But now I'm healthy and I'm just happy to be here with this team ... (and) to go out there and be able to play again."

This time, a healthy Kamilla Cardoso is expected to be the key to the Chicago Sky's new offense under new coach Tyler Marsh.

Three reasons why Kamilla Cardoso will be key to Chicago Sky's offense

#1 Fulcrum of the new offense

Tyler Marsh is looking to functionally redefine the Sky's offense in his first season as their coach after the team had the second-worst offensive rating last season, averaged the second-fewest assists and shot the fewest three-pointers.

That's where Kamilla Cardoso could contribute, as a center of gravity in the post, running the offense through inside scoring and also passing it out to increase their 3-point volume.

White returning Sky veteran Courtney Vadersloot will be the primary playmaker, Cardoso is expected to be a connector who dominates under the rim while also activating the bulk of the Sky's second chances.

#2 Aggressive post-play and screening

At 6-foot-7, Kamilla Cardoso is one of the league's tallest players and also deceptively quick for her stature. While she couldn't fully utilize her imposing physical advantages in her rookie season, she's expected to do so in the upcoming season.

Unlike last season, Cardoso is expected to be aggressive this time, confronting one-on-one battles head-on and taking advantage of her physique to make space for her teammates.

#3 Experience gained in China

In the offseason, Kamilla Cardoso took her talents to China to play in the WCBA, where she honed her ability as a center to what's expected of her in the upcoming WNBA season.

"They want the ball to go to the bigs. They want the bigs to touch the ball, and that's something similar to what the coaches here want," Cardoso told the Chicago Tribune.

"Being there was great for me because it made me comfortable with the ball in my hands, knowing when it's time to play one-on-one and when it's time to pass the ball."

Cardoso's stint in China helped improve her comfort with ball-handling, passing and knowing when to attack or distribute. Her game is now better fit to align with the Chicago Sky's offensive vision under a new coach for the upcoming season.

