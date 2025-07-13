3 reasons why LA Sparks should pursue key reunion with Alissa Pili after brutal Lynx waiver

The WNBA’s midseason cutdown deadline on Sunday led to several roster shake-ups across the league. However, the most surprising and brutal move came from Minnesota, as the Lynx decided to waive Alissa Pili, leaving many stunned.

Ad

Drafted as the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Pili entered the league on the back of a great season with Utah. Averaging 21.4 points and 6.6 rebounds, she was expected to become an integral part of the Lynx. However, this has not been the case, as Pili failed to start a single game in Minnesota and failed to break into their rotation.

The limited playing time and the need to clear a non-guaranteed contract spot saw the Lynx cut Pili from the team. Furthermore, reports have suggested that the team was looking for a veteran presence like Emma Meesseman, leading to the sophomore's untimely exit.

Ad

Trending

Although a tough period for the forward, her exit from Minnesota could be a great opportunity for other teams to sign a talented young star. The LA Sparks could serve as a great destination for Pili, and here are three reasons why they should pursue this key reunion.

3 reasons why the LA Sparks should pursue a key reunion with Alissa Pili

#3. The need for frontcourt depth

Ad

One of the main positions where the Sparks have struggled this season is the forward role. The likes of Rickea Jackson and Rae Burell have struggled for game time this term, while Cameron Brink is yet to feature this season.

Alisa Pili would be a great addition and could fill the holes in the Sparks roster. Furthermore, known for her physicality, inside scoring, and shooting touch, she could provide much-needed support from the bench.

Ad

#2. Low-risk signing with high upside

The LA Sparks have the third-highest cap allocations in the WNBA, with $1.489 million, and desperately need to balance their books. Furthermore, the roster has many expiring contracts, with most of them being forwards. Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Rae Burrell and Emma Cannon all have contracts that expire in 2025 and Los Angeles cannot afford to renew all of them.

After being waived, Alisa Pilli could likely be signed on a team-friendly, non-guaranteed deal, which would work well with the Sparks' current situation. The forward, although undersized and unrefined, could turn out to be a great asset with the right development, making her addition a low-risk signing.

Ad

#1. A reunion in Los Angeles

Alissa Pili spent three great seasons with the USC Trojans, where she became a fan favorite. In her freshman year, she was the starting forward for the team and averaged 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Her contributions earned her the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award, and she was also named to the All-Pac-12 Team.

Given her connection to the city, a return to Los Angeles would work out well for the Sparks, who could reunite her with fans. Additionally, with the team possibly entering a rebuild due to the advanced age of their roster, Pili would be a young and familiar addition to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More