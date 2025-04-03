3 reasons why the Las Vegas Aces are still favorites to win the 2025 WNBA title despite missing Kelsey Plum

Over the past three years, the Las Vegas Aces have left their mark on the WNBA, bagging two championships. However, they took a step back last season when they were knocked out by eventual champions New York Liberty in four.

During the offseason, the Aces once again made headlines when they took part in a blockbuster three-team deal, which resulted in one point guard departing and another coming to town. Kelsey Plum is now in Tinseltown, while Jewell Loyd has joined forces with the Aces.

The race for the 2025 WNBA title will be a tight one, but there's more than one good reason to think that the Las Vegas Aces will reach the mountaintop anew this season.

Why the Las Vegas Aces could win the 2025 WNBA title without Kelsey Plum

#1 Jewell Loyd gives the Aces a different type of floor general

To begin with, the contributions that Loyd brings to the table can be looked at as an upgrade from what Plum had to offer.

Whereas Plum's offensive game relied heavily on the 3-ball, Loyd is a more versatile threat who's adept at drawing fouls and getting easy scoring opportunities at the foul line.

Although Plum shot the ball more efficiently last season, Loyd was the more prolific scorer, putting up 16.9 ppg compared to her predecessor's 14.3 ppg output. Loyd would give opposing defenders an even bigger problem to worry about when it comes to preparing for the Aces.

#2 A'ja Wilson remains a force to be reckoned with

At the end of the day, the Las Vegas Aces will go where A'ja Wilson takes them. One of three women to win the WNBA MVP three times, Wilson remains a beast on both ends of the floor, averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game.

Any case for the Aces to be title contenders this season begins with the reigning MVP and her impact on the game. Indeed, Wilson is a favorite to win the MVP again this year, so it stands to reason that she will be able to take her team on a deep playoff run once more.

#3 The front office has freshened up the roster

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

With the Las Vegas Aces parting ways with multiple players, it was clear that the front office decided that the previous roster had hit its ceiling. Now, Las Vegas will sport a new look to change things up and have a fresh crack at the title.

Joining the Aces this season are 6-foot-4 forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, four-year pro Dana Evans and nine-year veteran Tiffany Mitchell. These players add scoring punch to the Aces' roster, which will still have old reliables Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

