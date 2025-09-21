3 reasons Napheesa Collier should have won MVP over A'ja Wilson

By Ubong Richard
Published Sep 21, 2025 15:28 GMT
3 reasons Napheesa Collier should have won MVP over A'ja Wilson
3 reasons Napheesa Collier should have won MVP over A'ja Wilson

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier had a 2025 season to remember. Her performance for the top-seeded Lynx led many to predict her to win the coveted WNBA MVP.

However, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday, the five-time WNBA All-Star was pipped by rival, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.

Wilson, who has now won the award a record four times, averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. She helped the Aces end the regular season with a 16-game winning streak. Napheesa Collier, on the other hand, led the Lynx to a 34-10 record and averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Her fans have every right to feel she was unfairly snubbed. Here are three reasons why she should have been crowned MVP instead of eventual winner A'ja Wilson.

3 reasons Napheesa Collier should have won MVP over A'ja Wilson

#1. A historic efficiency milestone

Napheesa Collier quietly put together one of the most efficient seasons the league has ever seen. She joined the exclusive 50-40-90 club, becoming the second player in league history to achieve the feat.

Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve called her the best player in the league after and asserted that she deserved to be the league's MVP.

“Well, it can be revealed now that it was a goal of ours when we sat down with Phee, knowing it would be a lofty goal, it had only been done once before… Napheesa Collier has been the best player in the WNBA this season and deserves MVP.”
Wilson may have edged Collier in raw scoring and rebounding, but Collier’s efficiency made her production just as valuable, if not more so. She gave Minnesota a consistent, hyper-efficient scoring punch without the volume of shots it took Wilson to reach her numbers, and in a season where the MVP debate came down to fine margins, Collier’s efficiency arguably set her apart.

#2. Leading the league’s top team

The Lynx finished as the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, a feat that shouldn’t be overlooked in this conversation. Collier was the driving force behind their success, as Minnesota topped the Aces 3-1 during the regular season.

Las Vegas Aces v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
While the Aces’ late surge during the regular season was impressive, the Lynx maintained its consistency across the full year. The MVP award has historically been tied to team success, and by that measure, Collier’s leadership was every bit as valuable as Wilson’s heroics in Las Vegas.

#3. The narrative of resilience

Napheesa Collier battled through an ankle injury during the midseason that threatened to derail her campaign. However, she returned to continue producing at an elite level. Despite the setback, she sustained her dominance and kept Minnesota on track for the No. 1 seed.

Napheesa Collier (C) #24 of the Minnesota Lynx is escorted off of the floor after she was hurt on a play against the Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
She maintained an MVP-level play in the face of adversity. While most players have struggled to rediscover their top form after injury layoffs, the former UConn star stood out, improving her scoring output of last season (20.4).

The bottom line

In another year, her season would have been more than enough to claim the award. For now, Collier will have to watch a rival pip her to the coveted award, but if her 2025 season proved anything, it’s that her MVP moment may only be a matter of time.

Furthermore, if all goes according to plan, expect a Napheesa Collier revenge tour if the Lynx meet the Aces in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

More from Sportskeeda
