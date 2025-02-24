3 reasons why new Chicago Sky star Ariel Atkins' game complements Angel Reese well

The Chicago Sky bolstered the roster around Angel Reese by adding former Washington Mystics star Ariel Atkins. Chicago sent the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, a 2027 first-round pick swap and a 2027 second-round pick swap for Atkins. Following the signing of Courtney Vandersloot, the Sky added another veteran playmaker who is also an elite defender.

Ad

Last season, Atkins averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Sky coach Tyler Marsh is expected to make her a staple in the starting lineup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

3 reasons why the Ariel Atkins acquisition will help Angel Reese

#3, Ariel Atkins will boost the defense around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso

The Chicago Sky have the 6-foot-4 Reese and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso to patrol the paint. After letting Chennedy Carter leave in free agency, the team needed somebody to contain the opposing team’s best perimeter players.

Ariel Atkins made the WNBA All-Defense team in her first five seasons, the first in history to accomplish the feat. She did not earn such a selection in her last two seasons but remains a superb defender.

Ad

Reese and Carter led Chicago’s defensive intensity last season. In 2025, it will likely be the Chi Barbie and the forward Mystics star to have that role.

#2, Atkins can open the floor for Angel Reese

Trading Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun elevated Chennedy Carter to the starting point guard role. Carter, who shot 29.0% from deep last season, allowed teams to clog the paint against Angel Reese.

Ariel Atkins can help open the floor for the All-Star forward to operate. Atkins, a career 36.2% shooter from behind the arc, will force teams to pay attention to her.

Ad

Atkins was a focal point in Washington’s offense in her seven seasons with the team. She can help carry that burden with Reese in Chicago.

#1, Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot are veteran leaders the team can look up to

Angel Reese made the All-Star team last season, but the Chicago Sky need veteran leaders. Former All-Stars Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot can assume that role under Tyler Marsh next season.

As point guards, both can dictate the flow and tempo of the game. They can be the extensions Marsh can use on the floor to guide the team. Reese has never had that role before. Like the rest of the team, the Chi Barbie can look up to Atkins and Vandersloot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback