The New York Liberty clinched their first-ever WNBA championship in the 2024 Finals, defeating the Minnesota Lynx. While New York fans were busy celebrating this monumental win, Breanna Stewart wasted no time in making the franchise’s goals for the 2025 season crystal clear.

“We’re not done yet, but we are going to appreciate the s**t out of this moment for sure,” Stewart said during the championship parade.

With the 2025 season merely months away, the Liberty enters as one of the early favorites to go back-to-back, according to analysts and bookmakers.

3 reasons why the New York Liberty can defend their title in the 2025 WNBA season

#1. Re-signing Breanna Stewart

By claiming that the Liberty is “not done yet” during the team’s championship parade, Breanna Stewart made it obvious that she would re-sign with New York. On Saturday, the two-time league MVP put it on paper, agreeing to a one-year, $208,400 contract extension.

Stewie has had a massive impact during the Liberty’s 2024 championship run, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds in the regular season and 19.4 points and 9.5 rebounds during the postseason. Retaining her was crucial for the front office to maximize their chances to defend their title.

Additionally, the team will boast the same core group with the likes of Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones leading the pack.

#2. Acquiring Natasha Cloud

The New York Liberty further improved their roster by acquiring Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for their seventh pick in the upcoming draft and a 2026 first-round pick. With this, the Liberty have added a capable two-way player with championship experience under her belt.

While not a like-for-like replacement for Courtney Vandersloot, Cloud’s presence will certainly improve the backcourt defensive strength that the team has lacked for the past few seasons.

#3. New training facility

The New York Liberty have taken a major step in supporting their players by investing in a state-of-the-art training complex in Brooklyn. The $80 million facility will be equipped with high-tech features, including advanced basketball courts, a multi-level fitness area, a sauna, steam rooms, and a hyperbaric chamber.

Beyond physical development, the facility also aims to prioritize mental wellness, offering family rooms, a private locker suite, and other amenities.

“We are a player-first organization, and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us," team governor Clara Wu Tsai said. "The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic and ambition.”

Although the facility is slated for completion in 2027, the Liberty’s dedication to long-term player development will boost team morale.

