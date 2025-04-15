3 reasons why Paige Bueckers can bring light to Dallas sports fanbase amid Luka Doncic trade travesty

Dallas basketball grabbed the limelight on Monday following the drafting of former UConn superstar Paige Bueckers. The Wings made the 2025 NCAA national champ the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. Bueckers’ selection gave fans a ray of hope after a gloomy past few months following the Luka Doncic trade.

Bueckers is expected to be a key part of the Wings right off the bat. Many predicted she would have the same impact that Caitlin Clark did with the Indiana Fever in 2024. Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, an honor Bueckers is a favorite to win this year.

Bueckers could galvanize a fan base disillusioned by the trade of the man the Mavericks dubbed “Pravi MVP.”

3 reasons Paige Bueckers can give Dallas basketball fans a positive jolt

#3. Paige Bueckers can give Caitlin Clark a run for her money

Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm in her rookie season. Many, including the legendary Diana Taurasi, thought Paige Bueckers would have been the No. 1 pick last year over Clark.

Now that the two are in the pros, they can relive those thrilling battles in the NCAA. The last time Clark and Bueckers met, the Hawkeyes sent Bueckers and Co. into tears following a controversial 71-59 loss in the Final Four.

Bueckers’ arrival gives Dallas fans another headliner who can give Clark a run for her money.

#2. Bueckers gives Dallas fans a refreshingly new talent

Dallas basketball fans blasted Mavericks GM Nico Harrison for swapping then-25-year-old Luka Doncic for 32-year-old Anthony Davis. Doncic became the heir apparent to the legendary Dirk Nowitzki until the franchise dumped the Slovenian in early February.

Paige Bueckers offers a refreshingly new talent Dallas fans can root for. More importantly, she has the charisma to be the next basketball face of a city desperate for a superstar.

#1. Paige Bueckers brings together Dallas basketball fans by helping the Wings win

Nothing can galvanize a broken fan base more than winning. With Bueckers on the roster, the Wings added a legitimate scoring and playmaking threat. She can run the plays or look for her shots. Bueckers will not back down on defense, a strength that will only endear him to the fans.

The Wings missed the playoffs last year. Bueckers’ arrival has already given Dallas basketball fans hope. If they make the playoffs, the sting of the Luka Doncic trade might subside by just a little.

