3 reasons Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings benefit most by trading for Angel Reese

This year, the Dallas Wings secured their building block of the future in Paige Bueckers. With the No. 1 pick shining in her rookie campaign, people have tossed around the idea of the front office securing her a long-term running mate.

As the regular season comes to a close, Angel Reese finds herself in headlines for some recent comments. After winning just 10 games and missing the playoffs, she implored the Chicago Sky to make significant improvements this offseason. Reese is adamant about competing at a high level and wants the Sky to build a roster capable of doing so.

In light of this situation, speculation has arisen of Reese possibly getting moved in the offseason. If Chicago were to make her available, Dallas pursuing her to pair with Paige Bueckers is a move that could make sense on multiple fronts.

Angel to Dallas is the perfect fit lol We need a 4 BAD! The market in Dallas is huge and PERFECT for a superstar like Angel Reese. Paige and Rike love her. And she's perfect for Chris identity which he wants a defensive focus that leads to offense!

Reasons why the Wings should pair Angel Reese with Paige Bueckers:

1) Solidifying the front court for the future

The biggest reason why this move should be in consideration is the Wings' roster makeup. Dallas has a pair of star-level talents in Buekcers and Arike Ogunbowale, but they are both perimeter players.

The Wings are still in need of a long-term answer in the frontcourt, and Reese could be the solution. As a multi-time All-Star and one of the league's best rebounders, she would be a drastic upgrade for Dallas at the power forward position.

2) Angel Reese's game could improve playing alongside Paige Bueckers

Another key factor to look at when considerign such a move is fit. As a high-level playmaker, Bueckers might be someone capable of further untapping Reese's game.

While Reese is a nightly double-double threat, her struggles around the rim are noteworthy. One way to improve this blemish in her game could be having a strong point to set the table.

Adding Reese would give Bueckers a viable pick-and-roll partner, and operating the two-woman game with her could elevate the former's offensive prowess.

3) Dallas would have long runway with two high-level prospect

The final factor for pursuing a trade of this caliber is the long-term view of the franchise.

Based on how she's looked as a rookie, Paige Bueckers is on her way to being a superstar-level talent in the WNBA for years to come. If Dallas is going to maximize what they have, they'll need to properly build out around her in the short and long term.

Seeing that Reese and Bueckers are the same age, pairing them together would give Dallas a long runway to potentially compete for a title for years to come.

