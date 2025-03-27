3 records Angel Reese can break in her sophomore year

As expected, it didn't take long before Angel Reese made a big impact in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky got a glimpse of what she's capable of in a historical rookie season, and while she had to miss 10 games because of a hand injury, she still had her fair share of impressive milestones.

The LSU product set single-season WNBA records for rebounds per game (13.1), total rebounds (446), and offensive rebounds (172). She also became the first player in WNBA history to have consecutive games with at least 20 rebounds, doing so in three games in a row.

She also set a mark with 15 consecutive double-doubles and set a new record for the most double-doubles in a single season by a rookie (26).

If that wasn't enough, she was the first rookie to have a double-double in the WNBA All-Star Game, and the first Sky rookie to score in double digits in her first five games, all while also setting a team record for most rebounds in a game by a rookie (22).

Reese is just getting started, and she should only get better over time. With that in mind, let's look at three records that she will most likely break next season.

3 WNBA records Angel Reese can break in 2025

#1, Most rebounds in a single season

Angel Reese only needed 34 games to set a new mark for the most rebounds in a single season, so this one's pretty self-explanatory. With a full season, the expectation is that she will grab even more boards.

Reese averaged 13.1 rebounds per game in 32.5 minutes a night. She's going to keep bulking up and getting better at gaining and maintaining position, so even if those numbers don't go up, she should still do better.

#2, Most offensive rebounds in a single season

Likewise, Angel Reese is also going to keep pushing the bar even higher when it comes to offensive rebounds. She averaged a whopping 8.1 of those per game, which is more than most players' total rebound averages.

Granted, plenty of those rebounds came from her own misses, and she should shoot better than 39.1% from the floor next season, but with a full season, she should still top her own mark.

#3, Most double-doubles in a season

Angel Reese was pretty close to breaking Alyssa Thomas' record for the most double-doubles in a single season (28). It's hard to believe she wouldn't have at least three of them in the 10 games she missed.

Thomas's record survived for another season, but with Reese back to full strength and dominating both ends of the glass, she's more than likely to shatter that mark in 2025.

