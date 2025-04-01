The Golden State Valkyries will make their WNBA debut this season as the league’s newest expansion team. The team, led by former WNBA Champion Natalie Nakase, will look to make a mark in their inaugural season. The Valkyries made many interesting picks during the expansion draft.

They didn’t make any trades and came out with 11 players, seven of whom play internationally. The team lacks a clear star but has some promising talents like Kate Martin and Tiffany Hayes.

While the Golden State Valkyries are unlikely to compete with contenders like the Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, they could still enter the history books. Here are three records the Golden State Valkyries can set in the 2025 WNBA season.

3 records the Golden State Valkyries can set in the 2025 WNBA season

1) Fastest expansion team to reach the playoffs

The Atlanta Dream holds the record for the fastest expansion team to reach the WNBA playoffs. It took the Dream two seasons to reach the playoffs, they did so in 2009 after debuting in 2008. The Valkyries have a lot of promising talent, along with experienced players like Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton.

Last season, the Dream made the playoffs with 15 wins. A record similar to that could help Golden State beat the Dream and enter the history books.

2) Highest home game attendance

The Golden State Valkyries are owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, who also own the Golden State Warriors. So, they will share the same court as the Warriors at Chase Center.

They’ve already become the first WNBA team to surpass 10,000 season tickets sold and have the potential to fill up Chase Center’s 18,064 seats.

Doing so can help the team break the record for the highest home game attendance by a team in the WNBA. The record is currently held by the Indiana Fever, who had an average attendance of 17,036 in 2024.

3) Most wins by a WNBA expansion team in their first season

The Golden State Valkyries have a lot of cap space, allowing them to trade freely ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Depending on the team’s activity in the market and its 2025 WNBA draft pick, the Valkyries could add more quality to the roster before their debut in May.

If things work out, they could set the record for the most wins by an expansion team in their first season. The record is held by the Chicago Sky, who won 16 games during their debut season in 2006.

The Valkyries will have more games to achieve this since the league has now expanded to a 44-game season.

