3 thoughts on Olivia Miles forgoing WNBA draft as 5 players' pathway to go second overall opens up 

Olivia Miles’s shocking decision to enter the transfer portal and return to college basketball next season will shake up the entire basketball landscape. Notre Dame’s star guard was the projected number two pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft. After a rocky end to the season, Miles will explore her options in the portal.

Ad

It’s rare to see prospects of her caliber, especially given the common projections, return to college basketball. She’s leaving a Notre Dame team that will lose Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld to the WNBA Draft.

5 thoughts on Olivia Miles forgoing WNBA eligibility

#1 The primary driver for Miles's decision seems to be monetary

Miles preferred the stability of college basketball and the potential for earnings through NIL deals. Aside from the college incentives, Miles is likely angling for her rookie contract to align with the beginning of a new collective bargaining agreement, which must materialize before the start of the 2026 season.

Ad

Trending

Cameron Brink, the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, signed a four-year, $338,056 contract worth just south of $85,000 annually. If Miles entered the draft this year, she’d likely receive a similar deal from the Seattle Storm (assuming they chose her second). If she waits until 2026, she’ll potentially ink a much more lucrative deal.

#2 Miles can be the top pick in 2026

For years now, we’ve penciled in Paige Bueckers as a virtual lock as the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She’s one of the most highly regarded prospects in recent memory. Despite how strong Miles played this season, it’s unlikely that any team (and, most importantly, the Dallas Wings) would prefer Miles over Bueckers.

Ad

Miles's return to college basketball cracks the door open for her to land as the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. If she can build upon her excellent 2024-25 season, it’s easy to see her challenging for that top spot more realistically than she could this season.

#3 Who can compete with Miles as 2026 No. 1 pick?

Her main competitor at this stage will be UCLA center Lauren Betts, who has dominated college basketball since her freshman year. At 6-foot-7, Betts controls the paint, thriving as an interior scorer, post-up creator and shot-blocking presence. She massively improved her playmaking this season, adding even more avenues to high-level impact.

Ad

Teams may prefer Betts to Miles next season, especially if Miles underwhelms or her 3-point improvement doesn’t sustain. If a team needs a lead guard initiator, they could reasonably choose Miles over Betts, and many teams picking high in any draft are in dire need of perimeter initiators.

Azzi Fudd returned to college basketball for her final season and will contend for a high pick next season. Fudd, Kiki Rice, Ta’Niya Latson and others should garner heavy draft spotlights, but none of them project to snatch the top spot from one of Miles or Betts.

Ad

Top 5 options for No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Miles’s decision throws a major wrench in the 2025 WNBA Draft and a void at second overall. There’s a chance that Los Angeles’s trade out of the second spot influenced Miles’s decision, but the Storm won’t be able to add Miles to their roster.

#1. Dominique Malonga

The most likely option for the Storm at two is French big Dominique Malonga, who might not come over to the WNBA immediately. She’s worth a high pick because of her immense upside, driven by her freaky speed, coordination and skill at 6’6. Seattle rosters two excellent bigs already in Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor, but positional considerations shouldn’t scare the Storm from drafting a 19-year-old superstar talent.

Ad

#2. Sonia Citron

We could see another Notre Dame guard, Sonia Citron, land at second overall if the Storm aren’t enamored with Malonga. Citron’s upside isn’t nearly as high as Miles’s on the ball, but her high feel, shooting ability and defensive utility should help her slot as a useful complementary guard.

#3. Kiki Iriafen

Could Seattle look to USC forward Kiki Iriafen? Once the projected second pick in 2025, an underwhelming season saw her sliding down the boards. The Storm could lean on her dominant 2023-24 season and take her second overall, valuing her interior scoring creation and versatile defense.

Ad

#4. Shyanne Sellers

Maryland forward Shyanne Sellers has risen up the boards because of her all-around play. She might lack the upside of a traditional top pick, but the Storm could value her complementary playmaking, intermediate scoring and improving 3-point shot. Big, skilled players like Sellers will have the chance to grow into great WNBA players.

#5. Flau'Jae Johnson

There’s one more wild card prospect to consider — LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson. Johnson said she wasn’t sure about her future, and the junior guard could end up entering a 2025 draft suddenly lacking in high-end guard talent. If she declares, the Storm could consider a versatile scoring guard with a defensive upside like her at two.

Regardless of who ends up as the second pick in the draft, the Miles decision will ripple with ramifications beyond this and next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback