3 under-the-radar WNBA draft prospects Angel Reese's Chicago Sky should target

The Chicago Sky no longer have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft after shipping it to the Washington Mystics in exchange for veteran guard Ariel Atkins. They still have the No. 10 overall selection and the No. 4 and No. 10 in the second round.

These selections might not bring a future star, but they could find gold deep in the draft with under-the-radar prospects. With two young players like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso on the roster, they have a bright future.

The 2025 draft has intriguing prospects they could target with their picks, including sleepers who could make an impact on Tyler Marsh's team.

3 under the radar prospect Chicago Sky could pursue in 2025 WNBA draft

3. Serena Sundell, Guard, Kansas State

Serena Sundell was a consistent guard during her college career, but she's come off her best season scoring-wise. The senior averaged 14.1 points per game but also took her playmaking abilities to the next level, averaging 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

She's a solid player on offense, but a terrific defender, too. Sundell can impact the game on both ends of the floor, even if she doesn't play at point guard in the W. Her complete game can make her a guard or a forward, which can be attractive not only for the Chicago Sky.

2. Aneesah Morrow, Forward, LSU

This one may not fall under the "under the radar" category, but Aneesah Morrow didn't receive the same attention Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, or Hailey Van Lith got.

Morrow's averages of 18.8 ppg and 13.7 rpg are very attractive, but some adjustments will be needed so she can pair up with Angel Reese on the same lineup.

She could go to the Chicago Sky with the No. 10 pick if nobody else thinks she's a good fit. Once she's at Wintrust Arena, the conversation will be different. That said, Morrow can be an impactful player at the highest level.

1. Sarah Ashlee Barker, Guard, Alabama

Sarah Ashlee Barker was underappreciated during her college career. The Alabama guard collected multiple honors in college. He was a two-time First Team All-SEC player with the Crimson Tide.

Like the other two players on this list, she can play on both ends of the floor, averaging 18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 3.9 apg, but also posting 2.0 spg and 0.8 bpg during her senior season.

Her athleticism and ability to create her shot are attractive traits for WNBA teams, especially the Chicago Sky. The No. 4 pick in the second round could be the best option for the Sky to bring her home.

