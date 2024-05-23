3 ways Cameron Brink can become the WNBA's Maria Sharapova 

Aside from Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, Cameron Brink has also made a strong impression in her rookie campaign with the LA Sparks. From her promising two-way ability to her competitive spirit down the floor, Brink has slowly garnered strong traction with how impressive she has looked so far in the WNBA.

Interestingly, this piece will look at the three ways the Sparks forward can become the league's Maria Sharapova. This stands in light of how Sharapova was widely considered one of the prominent tennis players of her generation.

Her resume speaks for itself, from accomplishing a Grand Slam in her career to securing a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics.

Three ways Cameron Brink can turn into the WNBA's Maria Sharapova

3) Showcase her personality outside of basketball

Cameron Brink was present at the LA Dodgers game

Outside the realm of tennis, Maria Sharapova had a relatable personality when she described herself as a "simple dork" during an old 2006 interview with New York Times' Liz Robbins. Despite being a fierce competitor on the tennis court, she doesn't consider herself a "social bunny."

When it comes to Cameron Brink, she shared a hilarious incident on "Podcast P" about the time she made LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard laugh during a New Balance commercial shoot.

2) Utilize her marketability

Cameron Brink on the 2024 WNBA Draft

Back in the prime of Sharapova's career, she was listed by Forbes as the highest-paid woman athlete from 2006-16 due to her endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Porsche, Canon, etc.

When it comes to Cameron Brink, she is off to a good start when she signed with the iconic New Balance back in August 2023, as per Complex's Ben Felderstein. Brink's marketability can be further utilized in years to come with more added endorsement deals, especially when the WNBA's popularity continues to rise.

1) Continue to improve her basketball skill set and showcase her competitive nature on the court

Brink got drafted by the LA Sparks

Aside from her personality off the court, her reputation will only continue to increase as far as her basketball career takes her. Playing for the LA Sparks, Brink has tremendous upside to her game as she continues to hone her craft.

With how impressive she has looked in her rookie campaign, all that remains is for her to continue capitalizing on her current momentum.