3× WNBA champion reacts with 1-word to Kyrie Irving putting on insane dribbling clinic at All-Star Game

WNBA legend Candace Parker had the opportunity to be the manager for the 'Rising Stars' team at the NBA All-Star game and what she witnessed from one particular NBA All-Star during Sunday's action seems to have stuck with her.

Ad

Basketball fans know that in terms of aesthetics, there aren't many players who do it better than Kyrie Irving. After initially being snubbed off the All-Star team, Irving was named to the team to replace his teammate Anthony Davis.

Kyrie was at his dazzling best and put on a show each time he got the ball en route to leading Shaq's OG's to victory. Candace Parker, who got to watch the guard live and saw her team be at the receiving end of Kyrie Irving's bag of tricks had only one word to describe what she saw from the Mavericks star.

Ad

Trending

"Ridiculous," she wrote on her Instagram story on Monday as she shared a highlight from Irving's performance.

WNBA legend Candace Parker reacts to Kyrie Irving's performance on Instagram - Source: Instagram/@candaceparker

Taking a closer look at Kyrie Irving highlight that the WNBA legend shared

Candace Parker and Co. may have lost against Kyrie and Shaq's OGs but the one moment that appears to have left the former WNBA MVP awestruck was the moment which had Irving dancing around Victor Wembanyama with his handles and avoiding big man Nikola Jokic to take the ball to the basket for an easy layup.

Ad

Ad

Irving may be a maverick in the true sense of the word, and while there has been criticism regarding his attitude and his views outside of basketball, no basketball fan can deny that watching the Mavs guard get to work with his handles is the closest one can get to a cinematic experience in an NBA game.

Getting a shout-out from one of the WNBA's finest exponents is bound to bring a cheer to Kyrie Irving who has cut a forlorn figure in the media ever since his team decided to shockingly trade away his running mate, Luka Doncic.

With Anthony Davis also out with an injury, the Dallas Mavericks will require Irving to drop many more NBA centers at the rim with repeated mastery if they are to clinch a playoff spot in a very competitive Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.