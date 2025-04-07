Sabrina Ionescu had the best campaign of her career during the 2024 WNBA season, finishing the regular season with 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

Her regular season success resulted in All-Star and All-WNBA selections. She also finished at the 6th spot, her personal best, in the MVP voting. To cap it off, the 5-foot-11 guard had a title winning postseason run, lifting the WNBA championship trophy for the first time in her young career.

As Breanna Stewart announced her decision to sign a one-year contract extension with the New York Liberty, Ionescu has the chance of winning back-to-back titles in the upcoming season. She further has the opportunity to make it an even more impressive individual campaign by potentially creating history by etching her name in the WNBA record book.

3 WNBA records Sabrina Ionescu can set in the 2025 WNBA season

#1. First player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles

Sabrina Ionescu currently sits at the second position in the WNBA’s all-time triple-doubles list, recording four triple-doubles across her five-year career. It seems highly unlikely for her to lodge seven triple-doubles in the upcoming season and dethrone Alyssa Thomas from the top spot. But Sabrina has a real shot at becoming the first player in WNBA history with multiple 30-point triple-doubles.

She’s already done it once. On July 6, 2022, Ionescu put on an absolute clinic against the Las Vegas Aces, racking up 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 116-107 win. That stat line didn’t just power the Liberty to victory — it also made her the first player to ever score 30+ points in a triple-double. If she pulls it off again in 2025, she’ll stand alone in the record books.

#2. Most 3-pointers made in a single game

Sabrina Ionescu has proven to be one of the best long-distance shooters in the league. Despite a challenging shooting display (33.3% 3FG) last season, she still surpassed the 100 3-pointers made mark.

Currently, the WNBA’s single-game record for most 3-pointers made is nine, shared by Arike Ogunbowale (2024), Jewell Loyd (2023), and Kelsey Mitchell (2019). Ionescu’s personal best sits just one shy of that mark, with eight threes made in a game on June 9, 2023.

With improved shooting efficiency, the former Oregon star has the potential not only to tie that record but also to break it, becoming the first player in WNBA history to hit double-digit 3-pointers in a single game.

#3. Single season 3-pointer record

Sabrina Ionescu made history in 2023 by setting a new single-season record for 3-pointers, hitting 128 shots from beyond the arc and surpassing Diana Taurasi’s long-standing mark of 121 set back in 2006.

Since joining the league, Sabrina has steadily ramped up her 3-point attempts by about 15% each year. If that trend keeps up, she’s on track to take around 360 threes in the 2025 season. And with her solid career average of 36.4% from deep, she could knock down roughly 131 of them — which would be just enough to top her record.

