The 2024 WNBA season witnessed the emergence of several top guards such as Caitlin Clark and Arike Ogunbowale. However, the bigs continued to display their dominance with A’ja Wilson winning the MVP award and Napheesa Collier winning the DPOY award.

Additionally, impressive performances in “Unrivaled” made it evident that the battle among the bigs is expected to be even more cutthroat in the upcoming 2025 season.

5 bigs to watch for this 2025 WNBA season ft. A'ja Wilson

#1. A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson has consistently been one of the best players in the league since winning her first MVP award in 2020. She managed to elevate her game during the 2024 campaign, putting together one of the most dominant individual performances in WNBA history.

She unanimously won the MVP after shattering the league’s single-season scoring record, averaging 26.9 points per game. Wilson also ranked second in rebounds, grabbing 11.9 boards per game. Other than that, her defensive contributions are worth lauding – 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game.

However, the 28-year-old was unable to cap off a historic campaign with a title win, suffering a loss in the Conference Finals. Also, with the Las Vegas Aces being prevented from becoming the second team in league history to three-peat could be of added motivation for her.

#2. Breanna Stewart

Re-signing with the New York Liberty merely days ago, Breanna Stewart is driven to replicate their successful 2024 title run.

“We’re not done yet,” Stewart declared during the championship parade last week via TheNextHoops.com.

Entering the ninth season of her professional career, Stewart has shown no signs of slowing down. The two-way superstar averaged a staggering 20.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, and 3.0 stocks (steals + blocks) per game, resulting in First-Team All-WNBA and All-Defensive selections.

Stewart is also coming off a sensational performance in the inaugural season of her 3x3 league – “Unrivaled”, averaging 19.1 ppg, 11 rpg, and 3.1 apg. Despite such figures, the Mist failed to qualify for the postseason.

#3. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier is coming off the best season of her career, receiving First Team All-WNBA and All-Defensive selections, winning the Defensive Player of the Year, and finishing second in the MVP voting after averaging 20.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, and 3.3 stocks per game.

The 6-foot-1 Collier further showed signs of drastic improvements during the “Unrivaled” season. She swept all trophies, winning the one-on-one tournament, MVP and DPOY award, averaging 25.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, and 3.4 stocks per game while leading the Lunar Owls BC to a nearly flawless 13-1 record.

The Minnesota Lynx star will aim to win the first title of her career, desperate to bounce back from the 2024 Finals loss.

#4. Angel Reese

Angel Reese had an unforgettable rookie season, leading the league with 13.1 rpg (the highest in WNBA history). As one of only two players to average a double-double, Reese was given an All-Star nod and eventually featured in the All-Rookie Team.

The Chicago Sky player etched her name in the history books on multiple occasions during the previous campaign – most double-doubles by a rookie in a single season (26), most consecutive double-doubles in league history (15), ranking second in WNBA history in offensive rebounds per game (5.1).

Reese also had a phenomenal campaign during Unrivaled, averaging 13.1 ppg and a league-leading 12.1 rpg. However, she was sidelined during the playoffs due to injuries. Yet, the Rose BC managed to win the inaugural season, defeating the Laces BC in the finals.

#5. Dearica Hamby

Dearica Hamby witnessed a drastic improvement in her game during the 2024 WNBA season. Averaging almost twice as many points (17.3) from her 2023 season (8.9) along with career-highs in rebounds (9.2) and assists (3.5), Hamby finished in the top 15 MVP voting for the first time in her career.

While her role was limited during her time with the Aces due to A’ja Wilson’s offensive dominance, Hamby will start a new chapter of her journey with the LA Sparks. Now, the 6-foot-3 forward is embracing her opportunity to lead, aiming to become the team’s primary scoring option.

Hamby’s impressive production in the Unrivaled season, where she averaged 19.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 2.2 apg, made it clear that she has the potential to perform at an All-Star and All-WNBA level.

Which WNBA big are you most excited to see in action next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

