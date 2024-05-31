5 damning Angel Reese stats that prove she's yet to adapt to WNBA basketball

Before getting drafted into the WNBA, Angel Reese was one of the top players in women's college basketball. While she's had some standout showings in the pros, a deep dive into the numbers shows she is still adjusting.

Through her first six games with the Chicago Sky, Reese is averaging 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Earlier this week, she recorded her first double-double in a loss to the Seattle Storm.

Overall, the Sky should be pleased with what they've seen from the No. 7 pick. That said, there are a handful of areas Reese has had minor steps back in. Here are a handful of stats that show the LSU star is still going through an adjustment period in the pros.

Concerning Angel Reese stats to start her pro career:

1) Field goal percentage

Angel Reese has reached double figures in five of her first six games as a pro. That said, she has struggled to shoot the ball efficiently.

So far in the WNBA, Reese is shooting 37.3% from the field and 0% from beyond the arc. During her run at LSU, she was far more efficient and on a higher volume of shots. As a junior, Reese shot 52.5% from the field on almost 16 attempts per game.

2) Free-throw percentage

Along with having efficiency troubles from the field, Angel Reese struggles at the free-throw line. She has gone to the line 33 times so far this season and converted 22 of those attempts (66.7%).

Looking back at her college days, Reese was a pretty strong shooter from the free-throw line. She got there over eight times a game as a senior while converting 72.6% of her attempts.

3) Blocks

Standing at 6-foot-3, Reese has the size to be a defensive force around the rim. However, it is one area of her game that hasn't translated to the WNBA yet. The Sky rookie has yet to record a blocked shot in her pro career yet.

Reese wasn't a prolific shot blocker in college, but she imposed her will on defense much more than she has for Chicago thus far. In her first season at LSU, Reese averaged just under two blocks per game.

It's worth noting that Reese moving as a forward for Chicago could have a slight impact on her block numbers dropping off.

4) Assist-to-turnover ratio

The assist-to-turnover ratio is more of a stat for guards but is something all players should monitor. To start her pro career, Angel Reese is giving the ball up just as much as she is setting up her teammates.

This is something that also plagued Reese in college, making turnovers a key area of development for her. With a 1.0 ratio right now, taking care of the ball needs to be a point of emphasis as her rookie year rages on.

5) Fouling

The final concerning stat for Angel Reese to open the year is her fouling. Right now, she is committing nearly four personal fouls per game.

This drastic spike is likely in part due to the strength in competition but is still a cause for concern. As a rookie, Reese needs as much time on the floor as she can get. If she can't get her fouling under control, it limits how long the Sky can keep her out there for long stretches.