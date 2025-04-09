5 early challenges for Paige Bueckers and Dallas Wings in 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings have the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft and are anticipated to select UConn's Paige Bueckers. Bueckers is coming off a historic season in college, leading the Connecticut Huskies to the NCAA Championship over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ad

She made 123 appearances for UConn, recording 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Coming into the league, Bueckers is one of the most hyped prospects and is expected to achieve great things.

However, she and the Wings won’t get anywhere without tackling some early challenges that are sure to come their way. Let’s look at five early challenges for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA season.

5 early challenges for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA season

1) Getting Bueckers adjusted to the WNBA's physicality

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers has already had to deal with some major injuries in her young career. She tore her ACL ahead of her junior year in college and missed the entire season. Luckily, Bueckers was able to find her mojo despite facing such a major setback.

She might be healthier now, but if Bueckers got injured in college, things might get worse in the WNBA due to the increased intensity and physicality of the league. As such, the Wings will need to do a solid job with her conditioning to ensure Bueckers is ready to handle the league’s physicality.

Ad

2) Chemistry between the guards

The Dallas Wings already have one star player in Arike Ogunbowale, who plays as a guard. With Paige Bueckers coming in, the Wings have a shot at forming a formidable backcourt duo. They have lost a lot of quality in their frontcourt after Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally left this offseason.

So, ensuring that Ogunbowale and Bueckers operate on the same frequency and have good chemistry will help the team overcome one obstacle. If Ogunbowale and Bueckers click, the Wings can focus on developing and getting new pieces for their frontcourt.

Ad

3) Integrating Bueckers next to Arike Ogunbowale on the court

Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings (Credits: Getty)

Arike Ogunbowale got the most touches on the Wings last season. She played 38 games and recorded 22.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The 28-year-old seems to be entering her prime, which is a positive sign as the Wings have high hopes for the 2025 WNBA season.

Ad

When they draft Paige Buckers, Dallas will have to make many adjustments. They’ll need to figure out how many touches Bueckers gets and how many shots she gets to take without hindering Ogunbowale’s performance. This will perhaps be the most difficult early obstacle that the team will face. Striking a balance between Ogunbowale and Bueckers’ touches could be the key to their success.

4) A tough schedule to begin the season

Ad

The Dallas Wings will play some difficult games to start off the 2025 WNBA season. During their first 10 games, they’ll face the Minnesota Lynx thrice, Seattle Storm twice, Atlanta Dream once, Chicago Sky twice, and the Los Angeles Sparks. All of these teams look strong heading into the new season.

So, the Wings must ensure that they can get out of their opening games with at least a .500 record. If not, Bueckers and Co. may lose motivation early into their campaign.

Ad

5) Pressure on Paige Bueckers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers is set to arrive in the league as one of the highest-rated prospects out of college. As such, the expectations placed on her are already huge. If she is drafted by the Wings, the expectations are likely to grow, which could lead to more pressure on the 23-year-old.

The Wings must avoid placing any extra pressure on Bueckers. She will already be fighting a battle to prove herself in the league and doesn’t need the added pressure from the team's end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More